BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals To Host Quarterly Operational Update Conference Call On April 28, 2017

NEW YORK, April 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it will host an operational update conference call with the investment community on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will feature remarks by Dr. Lan Huang, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, and Richard Brand, CFO. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are +1.877.451.6152 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1.201.389.0879 (International). Please ask the operator to join you into the BeyondSpring Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of BeyondSpring’s website, http://ir.beyondspringpharma.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast.

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a replay of the call will be available through May 12, 2017, at +1.844.512.2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1.412.317.6671 (International). Participants must use the following code to access the replay of the call: 13659965. Also, a replay of the webcast will remain available on http://ir.beyondspringpharma.com for 30 days following the call.

The Company also plans to issue an operational update press release on Friday, April 28th before the U.S. markets open, which will include its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies with a robust pipeline from internal development and from collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and University of Washington. BeyondSpring is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to market.





