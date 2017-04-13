Axim Biotech Advisory Board Member Presented At CannMed 2017 Personalized Cannabinoid Medicine Conference At Harvard

NEW YORK, April 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM® Biotech) (OTC:AXIM), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, today announced that Dr. Ilya Reznik, a Board-certified specialist in Adult Forensic & Clinical Neuro Psychiatry and a member of the AXIM advisory board, presented at the CannMed 2017 Conference held at the Joseph B. Martin Conference at Harvard Medical School in Boston on April 9-11, 2017.



Dr. Reznik presented a poster entitled “Cannabinoid-based Medicine as a Pivotal Model for Personalized Integrative Care” which was met with considerable interest by the scientific community.

Dr. Ilya Reznik has been a clinical practitioner utilizing medical cannabis in patient treatment for over ten years with documented contributions to the field of neuropsychiatric research. Dr. Reznik joined the AXIM advisory board in December 2016 and will be actively involved with the company’s upcoming clinical program on using cannabis-based solutions to treat drug addiction and early psychosis.

The CannMed Conference is a gathering of the greatest minds in medical cannabis research; where they discussed the work they are doing to better understand the way this remarkable plant works and how their work will shape future cannabis research and development.

