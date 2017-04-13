Medtronic (MDT) Syncs Garmin Activity Tracker Data Directly Into Remote Patient Monitoring Mobile Platform

Data from Garmin vívofit® Series Now Syncs to Medtronic Care Management Services NetResponse® Mobile Application to Help Track Patient Health at Home

DUBLIN and OLATHE, Kan. - April 13, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, and Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the integration of Garmin wearable device data directly into Medtronic Care Management Services' (MCMS) remote patient monitoring platform. Medtronic was the first to adopt and help launch the new Garmin Health software development kit (SDK) by syncing Garmin vívofit series activity tracker data into the MCMS NetResponse mobile application, a collaboration that allows patients - and their physicians, nurses, and care coordinators - to better manage their health conditions from home.

"Remote patient monitoring is at its best when technology and care coordination can work together seamlessly," said Sheri Dodd, vice president and general manager of Medtronic Care Management Services. "Garmin activity trackers have the features and long battery life that will help make at-home monitoring easier for patients. We are excited to bring this unique integration into our industry-leading services to help enhance the healthcare and post-discharge recovery support care providers can give to their patients, especially those living with chronic conditions."

Activity levels are one of many important factors in remotely assessing a patient's health status, whether in monitoring a chronic condition or a post-discharge recovery process. By using technology, connected data, and personalized care coordination, clinicians may be able to more efficiently evaluate patient health information, consider early intervention points, and avoid unnecessary healthcare utilization.

With this new integration, a Garmin vívofit series activity tracker is now included as one of the Bluetooth-connected peripheral device options providers can choose for their patients through MCMS' remote monitoring services. For patients using MCMS' mobile monitoring platform, activity data from the Garmin vívofit series activity tracker will sync into the NetResponse application. This gives clinicians further patient context beyond the biometrics and other patient-reported symptom information already collected through MCMS' disease management programs. The addition of activity data may provide clinicians with an enhanced view of their patients' health status, and help patients direct their own self-care.

Garmin has more than a decade of wearable device expertise and provides an extensive suite of products designed to match any individual's activity requirements. Garmin device features include water resistance and a long battery life to help increase convenience and usage for patients participating in remote patient monitoring programs, as they rarely have to remove their device.

"Combining the benefits of Garmin activity trackers with our SDK reduces friction for patients, so Medtronic can use a single interface to collect data." Dan Bartel, VP of Garmin Worldwide Sales, stated, "Garmin is excited to partner with Medtronic, a leader in medical technology, to add activity data from our world-class wearable devices."

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

About Garmin

Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and vívofit are registered trademarks and Garmin Connect is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

