Acelity Announces Enhancements To V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acelity, a global advanced wound care company, today announced that two significant enhancements to the V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System are now available in the U.S. The V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System, Acelity’s latest generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, is now enhanced to improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology. iOn RESULTS™ Remote Therapy Monitoring (RTM) connects hospitals to Acelity’s unique service and support offering to promote compliance and drive proper patient utilization of therapy. The V.A.C.ULTA™ 4 Therapy System simplifies functionality, reports summative therapy, and allows for on-screen selection of four different therapies on a single advanced device which can be tailored to a patient’s specific need and clinician’s preference. Designed with outcomes and experience in mind, these enhancements combine Acelity’s expertise in advanced wound care with the latest in technology to provide greater accuracy and certainty for clinicians with the goal of improving outcomes for patients while lowering costs.

“These new features are the latest example of how Acelity innovation allows us to focus on our most important job – taking care of people.”

“Acelity is leading the transformation to value-based care by enhancing our best-in-class advanced therapies with improvements that take into account the experiences of our customers who are on the front line in treating patients,” said R. Andrew Eckert, president and chief executive officer of Acelity. “The V.A.C.ULTA™ System has an unmatched reputation in hospitals for delivering the best outcomes for wounds, and with these new features, we can better support doctors and nurses by providing real-time monitoring and data to enhance care delivery.”

iOn RESULTS™ Remote Therapy Monitoring works in conjunction with the V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System to monitor the therapy units’ performance in the hospital setting. The system enables timely feedback and therapy application optimization to enhance product performance metrics to identify hospital staff training or support needs.

V.A.C.ULTA™ 4 Therapy System provides simplified functionality through a software upgrade that provides enhanced pathways to the device’s four negative pressure therapies: V.A.C.® Therapy, V.A.C. VERAFLO™ Therapy, PREVENA™ Therapy and ABTHERA™ Therapy. The new system provides a device that allows usage of the four different therapies that can be tailored depending on a patient’s need and the clinician’s varying levels of experience. Therapy setup pathways for each therapy have shown significant reduction in numbers of screens and button pushes, saving clinicians’ time. For example, V.A.C. VERAFLO™ Therapy can now be initiated with 38 percent fewer steps.

“By simplifying functionality and making their products and therapies more approachable in daily use, Acelity continues to demonstrate an understanding of the burdens we face, which continue to change in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape,” said Elizabeth McElroy, Certified Wound Ostomy Continence Nurse (CWOCN) at Reading Hospital. “These new features are the latest example of how Acelity innovation allows us to focus on our most important job – taking care of people.”

The new V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System enhancements were developed with day-to-day challenges faced by clinicians, administrators and patients in mind. Acelity also recently added FISTULA SOLUTION® Devices to help clinicians manage patients with fistula complications. Managing wounds in patients with fistulas is challenging and represented a significant unmet need. These devices provide nurses with a solution to divert fistula effluent away from surrounding tissue, and are used in conjunction with wound management plans ordered by the clinicians.

About V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System

The V.A.C.ULTA™ System is Acelity’s latest generation negative pressure wound therapy device designed to deliver the proven wound healing benefits of V.A.C.® Therapy. Only V.A.C.® Therapy provides patented SENSAT.R.A.C.™ Technology, a real-time pressure feedback system that adjusts pump output, compensating for wound distance, wound position, exudate characteristics, and patient movement. Please refer to the Instructions for Use for the V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System for a complete list of appropriate uses, warnings, and precautions.

About Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in more than 90 countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.