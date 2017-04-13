Acelity Announces Enhancements To V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acelity, a global advanced wound care company, today announced that two
significant enhancements to the V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System are now
available in the U.S. The V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System, Acelity’s latest
generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, is now
enhanced to improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging
first-to-market connectivity technology. iOn RESULTS™ Remote Therapy
Monitoring (RTM) connects hospitals to Acelity’s unique service and
support offering to promote compliance and drive proper patient
utilization of therapy. The V.A.C.ULTA™ 4 Therapy System
simplifies functionality, reports summative therapy, and allows for
on-screen selection of four different therapies on a single advanced
device which can be tailored to a patient’s specific need and
clinician’s preference. Designed with outcomes and experience in mind,
these enhancements combine Acelity’s expertise in advanced wound care
with the latest in technology to provide greater accuracy and certainty
for clinicians with the goal of improving outcomes for patients while
lowering costs.
“These new features are the latest example of how Acelity innovation
allows us to focus on our most important job – taking care of people.”
“Acelity is leading the transformation to value-based care by enhancing
our best-in-class advanced therapies with improvements that take into
account the experiences of our customers who are on the front line in
treating patients,” said R. Andrew Eckert, president and chief executive
officer of Acelity. “The V.A.C.ULTA™ System has an unmatched reputation
in hospitals for delivering the best outcomes for wounds, and with these
new features, we can better support doctors and nurses by providing
real-time monitoring and data to enhance care delivery.”
iOn RESULTS™ Remote Therapy Monitoring works in conjunction with the
V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System to monitor the therapy units’ performance in
the hospital setting. The system enables timely feedback and therapy
application optimization to enhance product performance metrics to
identify hospital staff training or support needs.
V.A.C.ULTA™ 4 Therapy System provides simplified functionality through a
software upgrade that provides enhanced pathways to the device’s four
negative pressure therapies: V.A.C.® Therapy, V.A.C. VERAFLO™ Therapy,
PREVENA™ Therapy and ABTHERA™ Therapy. The new system provides a device
that allows usage of the four different therapies that can be tailored
depending on a patient’s need and the clinician’s varying levels of
experience. Therapy setup pathways for each therapy have shown
significant reduction in numbers of screens and button pushes, saving
clinicians’ time. For example, V.A.C. VERAFLO™ Therapy can now be
initiated with 38 percent fewer steps.
“By simplifying functionality and making their products and therapies
more approachable in daily use, Acelity continues to demonstrate an
understanding of the burdens we face, which continue to change in an
increasingly complex healthcare landscape,” said Elizabeth McElroy,
Certified Wound Ostomy Continence Nurse (CWOCN) at Reading Hospital.
“These new features are the latest example of how Acelity innovation
allows us to focus on our most important job – taking care of people.”
The new V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System enhancements were developed with
day-to-day challenges faced by clinicians, administrators and patients
in mind. Acelity also recently added FISTULA
SOLUTION® Devices to help clinicians manage patients with fistula
complications. Managing wounds in patients with fistulas is challenging
and represented a significant unmet need. These devices provide nurses
with a solution to divert fistula effluent away from surrounding tissue,
and are used in conjunction with wound management plans ordered by the
clinicians.
About V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System
The
V.A.C.ULTA™ System is Acelity’s latest generation negative pressure
wound therapy device designed to deliver the proven wound healing
benefits of V.A.C.® Therapy. Only V.A.C.® Therapy
provides patented SENSAT.R.A.C.™
Technology, a real-time pressure feedback system that adjusts pump
output, compensating for wound distance, wound position, exudate
characteristics, and patient movement. Please refer to the Instructions
for Use for the V.A.C.ULTA™ Therapy System for a complete list of
appropriate uses, warnings, and precautions.
About Acelity
Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care
company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and
Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in more than 90
countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio
delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the
industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in
San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.