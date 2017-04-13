ConforMIS To Host First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On May 10, 2017

BEDFORD, Mass., April 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConforMIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2017. To participate in the conference call, please call 877-809-6331 (or 615-247-0224 for international) and use conference ID number 5263799.



The conference call will be hosted by Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Weiner, Chief Financial Officer. The company will issue a news release announcing its first quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, prior to the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at ir.conformis.com. The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

ConforMIS is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants that are individually sized and shaped, or customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy. ConforMIS offers a broad line of customized knee implants and pre-sterilized, single-use instruments delivered in a single package to the hospital. In recent clinical studies, ConforMIS iTotal CR demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. ConforMIS owns or exclusively in-licenses approximately 450 issued patents and pending patent applications that cover customized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

