Patrick Henderson Joins Novoclem Therapeutics As Chief Financial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Novoclem Therapeutics, a subsidiary of private life science technology company KNOW Bio, LLC, today announced that Patrick K. Henderson has joined the company and will serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Henderson is a seasoned pharmaceutical finance leader with more than 20 years of experience, including 15 years in leadership roles with specialty pharmaceutical, health care, diagnostics and clinical research companies.

"As a proven financial professional, Patrick brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Novoclem at a critical time in our development," said Anne Whitaker, CEO of Novoclem Therapeutics. "His deep knowledge will benefit us greatly as we trailblaze a new path to treat respiratory diseases."

Henderson joins Novoclem from LabCorp where he served as Vice President, Finance for the past 20 months overseeing the financial planning and analysis processes for the global S&P 500 company. Prior to LabCorp, he served as Executive Director, Finance of Salix Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing prescription drugs and medical devices used in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, which was acquired by Valeant in April 2015 for $14 billion.

In 2005, Henderson joined Salix and helped build Salix's finance organization, serving in various financial leadership roles of increasing responsibility over his 10-year tenure. He was appointed as Executive Director, Finance in 2012 and was responsible for overseeing Salix's day-to-day financial activities. He has also held several financial leadership roles at Cigna Healthcare.

Henderson earned his MBA, Finance, from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, as well as two BS degrees Accounting and Management.

About Novoclem Therapeutics

Novoclem Therapeutics was created to develop nitric oxide solutions for cystic fibrosis and other respiratory diseases. It is initially focused on developing a treatment for severe bacterial lung infections in CF patients. The technology is effective against both antibiotic-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is present in the lungs of approximately 60 percent of patients with CF, and Mycobacterium abscessus, a growing threat to CF patients. The company anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug application and initiating First in Human clinical trials in early 2018. More info available at www.novoclem.com.

About KNOW Bio LLC

KNOW Bio, LLC was created to develop and optimize the company's proprietary and versatile nitric oxide platform. The technology can be delivered as a drug in a variety of doses and release time frames, which makes the therapeutic areas that will likely be impacted by this platform immense.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: risks associated with the drug development process; reliance on key personnel; the early stage of our business; competition; and other risks described in other Company press releases and presentations. KNOW Bio assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

