China Cord Blood Announces Termination Of Evaluation And Negotiation Regarding "Going Private" Proposal

HONG KONG, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- China Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("CCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that in response to the non-binding proposal letter dated April 27, 2015 received by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") from Golden Meditech Holdings Limited ("Golden Meditech"), relating to the acquisition of all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company not already owned by Golden Meditech in a "going private" transaction, the Board has adopted the recommendation of the special committee of independent directors formed to evaluate such proposal to terminate any further evaluation and negotiation regarding such proposal. In making its recommendation, the special committee had taken into account various factors including but not limited to the pending transaction (the "Acquisition") between Golden Meditech and Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (limited partnership) (the "Purchaser"), the Purchaser's future plans regarding CCBC after the Acquisition is completed and the overall viability of the proposal. The special committee's recommendation was unanimous and the adoption of its recommendation by the full Board of the Company was unanimous, with Chairman Kam Yuen abstaining.

About China Cord Blood Corporation

China Cord Blood Corporation is the first and largest umbilical cord blood banking operator in China in terms of geographical coverage and the only cord blood banking operator with multiple licenses. Under current PRC government regulations, only one licensed cord blood banking operator is permitted to operate in each licensed region and no new licenses will be granted before 2020 in addition to the seven licenses authorized as of today. China Cord Blood Corporation provides cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.chinacordbloodcorp.com.

