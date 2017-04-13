Tocagen Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tocagen Inc. (Nasdaq: TOCA), a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on April 13, 2017 under the ticker symbol "TOCA." In addition, Tocagen has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,275,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price.

Leerink Partners LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C. and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2017. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110 or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104 or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About Tocagen

Tocagen is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company developing first-in-class, broadly applicable product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their own cancer. Tocagen is developing its lead product candidate, Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen has received grant support from leading brain cancer foundations, including Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure (ABC2), National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), Musella Foundation and Voices Against Brain Cancer (VABC).

