AgTech Accelerator Makes First Animal Health Industry Investment In Skyline Vet Pharma With $5 Million Series A Financing

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.
Accelerator™, the RTP-based venture development
organization focused on emerging agricultural technology and animal
health companies, today announced a $5 million Series A investment into
Skyline Vet Pharma, Inc. The investors participating in Skyline’s
financing include AgTech Accelerator’s investment
syndicate partners.
“Following the May 2016 launch
of AgTech Accelerator, we have been searching for the best opportunities
in the companion animal health space,” said John W. Dombrosky, chief
executive officer of AgTech Accelerator. “We are delighted to now bring
AgTech Accelerator’s deep expertise and unique company-building
resources to Skyline Vet Pharma, an early-stage company poised to
transform the way we meet our pets’ underserved health care needs. This
investment illustrates the kind of breadth, variety and scope built into
AgTech Accelerator’s company development approach.”
Skyline Vet Pharma was co-founded by animal health and animal biology
industry veterans Serge Martinod, D.V.M., Ph.D., as the company’s chief
executive officer, and George Murphy, who serves as vice president. The
company is developing products to address critical needs in the
companion animal health industry as today’s pet owners expect
veterinarians to provide pet health care nearly on par with human health
care.
Companion animals (dogs and cats in particular) play an important part
in the lives of many American families and others around the world.
There are more than 150 million dogs and cats in the United States
alone. As the bond between companion animals and their caregivers
continues to strengthen, so does the demand for pharmaceutical products
able to improve the health and well-being of pets.
Treatment compliance remains one of the major challenges in modern
veterinary medicine. The best therapy is worthless if pet owners cannot
or do not administer prescribed drugs to their animals. Furthermore, the
consequences of poor compliance, including increased cost of treatment,
recurrences and relapses of the poorly treated disease, selection for
antibiotic resistance, and unnecessary pain and suffering can be
devastating. Palatable products, ease of dose administration and less
frequent dosing will increase pet-owner bonding, which is a major factor
in the commercial success of companion animal health products.
“The companion animal health industry is seeking innovative solutions
for pet owners and the animals they care for,” said Joe Cook, Jr.,
principal of Mountain Group Capital. “Skyline Vet Pharma’s solutions
will connect key unmet animal health needs with owner treatment
convenience, resulting in better compliance and pet health outcomes.”
Skyline Vet Pharma uses proven, in-licensed delivery technologies to
reformulate known drugs not yet approved for use in animal health,
thereby creating novel combination products for established markets. The
company intends to bring several new products to the market over the
next few years in three major therapeutic areas: pain/inflammation,
cardiovascular disease and antimicrobials, areas that represent more
than 60 percent of the prescriptions written by veterinarians.
Prior to founding Skyline Vet Pharma, Dr. Martinod and Mr. Murphy worked
across a range of animal health and animal biotechnology companies,
bringing to the company nearly 60 years of industry experience:
-
Dr. Martinod brings 30 years of experience developing products for
animal health with market leaders such as Pfizer, SmithKline Beecham
and Ciba Geigy. Dr. Martinod’s experience also spans startup companies
including Smart Drug Systems, Arcanatura, TNG Pharmaceuticals and
Jaguar Animal Health, where he served as chief veterinary officer.
-
Mr. Murphy was a co-founder of AviGenics and ProLinia, and served as a
director of AquaBounty Technologies and Smart Drug Systems. Dr.
Martinod and Mr. Murphy together helped shape and start Jaguar Animal
Health, where Mr. Murphy served as senior vice president of business
development.
Following the Series A financing, the company’s board of directors
consists of:
-
Serge Martinod, D.V.M., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer
of Skyline Vet Pharma
-
George Murphy, co-founder and vice president of Skyline Vet Pharma
-
John Dombrosky, chief executive officer of AgTech Accelerator
-
Joe Cook, Jr., principal of Mountain Group Capital
-
David K. Rosen, D.V.M., founder and former president and chief
operating officer of Aratana Therapeutics
About Skyline Vet Pharma, Inc.
Founded in 2015, Skyline Vet Pharma, Inc. (SVP) is an emerging animal
health product development and marketing company reformulating drugs
with established animal health markets. Many human drugs used to treat
animals can be reformulated for improved performance and convenience,
and SVP is using proven, in-licensed delivery technologies to reposition
human drugs not yet approved for use in animal health. The company is
building franchises in three major therapeutic categories:
pain/inflammation, cardiovascular disease and antimicrobials. Drugs in
these categories form the cornerstone of everyday veterinary practice,
representing more than 60 percent of the prescriptions written by
veterinarians.
About AgTech Accelerator™
AgTech Accelerator, established in 2016 in Research Triangle Park, is a
venture development organization focused on discovering and developing
emerging agricultural technology and animal health companies. Leveraging
its single, highly engaged, shared management team, committed investors
and academic institutional partners, AgTech Accelerator identifies,
forms, finances and manages the most promising emerging agriculture
companies to drive commercialization. AgTech Accelerator’s investment
syndicate partners include Alexandria
Venture Investments, ARCH
Venture Partners, Bayer,
the Bill
& Melinda Gates Foundation, Elanco
Animal Health, Flagship
Pioneering, Hatteras
Venture Partners, Mountain
Group Capital, Pappas
Capital and Syngenta
Ventures. For more information, visit www.agtechaccelerator.com.