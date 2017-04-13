AVEO Oncology (AVEO) Announces Submission Of Response To Tivozanib Marketing Authorization Application Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ: AVEO) today announced that its European licensee
for tivozanib, EUSA Pharma, has submitted responses to the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues (LOI) related
to the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for tivozanib as a
first-line treatment for renal cell carcinoma. With submission of the
response complete, EUSA remains tentatively scheduled to provide an oral
explanation to the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use
(CHMP) at its May 2017 meeting.
“Responding to the Day 180 List of Outstanding Issues is another
important step in the tivozanib MAA, and we continue to work with EUSA
Pharma in their effort to seek regulatory approval for tivozanib in
Europe,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of
AVEO. “This includes supporting EUSA as they proceed toward a planned
oral explanation to the CHMP in May, while at the same time we continue
to advance our registration strategy for tivozanib in the United States.
We look forward to providing updates on these dual paths as we complete
the final phase of the European approval process and work toward our
goal of full enrollment in our U.S. registration-directed TIVO-3 study.”
As previously announced, the Day 180 LOI signified that the MAA is not
approvable at that time, and outlines outstanding deficiencies, which
are then required to be satisfactorily addressed in an oral explanation
and/or in writing prior to a final application decision.
About Tivozanib
Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor
(VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective and
long half-life inhibitor of all three VEGF receptors and is designed to
optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing off-target toxicities,
potentially resulting in improved efficacy and minimal dose
modifications. Tivozanib has been investigated in several tumors types,
including renal cell, colorectal and breast cancers.
About AVEO
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to
advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and
other areas of unmet medical need. The company is focused on seeking to
develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent,
selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth
factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal
cell carcinoma and other cancers. AVEO is leveraging multiple
partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing tivozanib in
non-oncologic indications worldwide and oncology indications outside of
North America, as well as to progress its pipeline of novel therapeutic
candidates in cancer and cachexia (wasting syndrome). For more
information, please visit the company’s website at www.aveooncology.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements of AVEO that
involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than
statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are
forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,”
“intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “could,” “should,” “would,”
“seek,” “look forward,” “advance,” “goal,” “strategy,” or the negative
of these terms or other similar expressions, are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements
include, among others: EUSA’s planned meeting with CHMP in May 2017;
AVEO’s plan to provide updates on both the European and U.S. approval
process; AVEO’s plan to work toward full enrollment in its U.S.
registration-directed TIVO-3 study; plans and strategies of AVEO and its
partners and the potential for continued progress and achievement by
AVEO and its partners of clinical, regulatory, and commercial, goals for
AVEO’s other product candidates; and the potential safety, efficacy,
tolerability and other benefits of tivozanib in the treatment of renal
cell carcinoma. AVEO has based its forward-looking statements on
assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. As a result, readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking
statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the
plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking
statements that AVEO makes due to a number of important factors,
including risks relating to AVEO’s ability to enter into and maintain
its third party collaboration agreements, and its ability, and the
ability of its licensees and other partners, including EUSA, to achieve
development and commercialization objectives under these arrangements;
AVEO’s ability, and the ability of its licensees, to demonstrate to the
satisfaction of applicable regulatory agencies the safety, efficacy and
clinically meaningful benefit of AVEO’s product candidates, including
without limitation the EMA and the FDA; AVEO’s ability to successfully
enroll and complete clinical trials, including the TIVO-3 trial; AVEO’s
ability to achieve and maintain compliance with all regulatory
requirements applicable to its product candidates; AVEO’s ability to
obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights
relating to its product candidates and technologies; developments,
expenses and outcomes related to AVEO’s ongoing shareholder litigation;
AVEO’s ability to successfully implement its strategic plans; AVEO’s
ability to raise the substantial additional funds required to achieve
its goals, including those goals pertaining to the development and
commercialization of tivozanib; unplanned capital requirements; adverse
general economic and industry conditions; competitive factors; and those
risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations—Liquidity and Capital Resources” included in AVEO’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and in other
filings that AVEO may make with the SEC in the future. The
forward-looking statements in this press release represent AVEO’s views
as of the date of this press release. AVEO anticipates that subsequent
events and developments may cause its views to change. While AVEO may
elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the
future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should,
therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing
AVEO's views as of any date other than the date of this press release.