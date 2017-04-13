 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Abbott (ABT)'s St. Jude Medical (STJ) Unit Hit with FDA Warning Letter on Fortify, Unify, Assura Difibrillators



4/13/2017 8:35:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The FDA yesterday issued another warning letter about a St. Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) plant in California, now owned by Abbott (NYSE:ABT), that makes cardiac rhythm management products.

It’s at least the 2nd time the federal safety watchdog has flagged the plant in Sylmar, which makes defibrillators and the Merlin home cardiac monitor. In 2012 the FDA slapped St. Jude with a warning letter over problems with the manufacture of its Durata defibrillator leads; that letter was closed out in July 2014. Abbott paid $25 million earlier this year to acquire St. Jude.

Read at MassDevice
Read at Seeking Alpha
Read at Street Insider


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 