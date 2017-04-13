|
Abbott (ABT)'s St. Jude Medical (STJ) Unit Hit with FDA Warning Letter on Fortify, Unify, Assura Difibrillators
4/13/2017 8:35:54 AM
The FDA yesterday issued another warning letter about a St. Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) plant in California, now owned by Abbott (NYSE:ABT), that makes cardiac rhythm management products.
It’s at least the 2nd time the federal safety watchdog has flagged the plant in Sylmar, which makes defibrillators and the Merlin home cardiac monitor. In 2012 the FDA slapped St. Jude with a warning letter over problems with the manufacture of its Durata defibrillator leads; that letter was closed out in July 2014. Abbott paid $25 million earlier this year to acquire St. Jude.
