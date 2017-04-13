Ligand (LGND) To Report First Quarter 2017 Results On May 9th

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced
today plans to report first quarter 2017 financial results on May 9,
2017. Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Foehr and CFO
Matt Korenberg will host the conference call.
First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call
|
What:
|
|
|
Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide
general business updates
|
|
|
|
|
When:
|
|
|
Tuesday, May 9, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
Time:
|
|
|
4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call:
|
|
|
(877) 407-4019 within the U.S.
|
|
|
|
(201) 689-8337 outside the U.S.
|
|
|
|
Passcode: Ligand
|
|
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
|
|
Live conference call webcast and replay accessible at www.ligand.com
|
|
|
|
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring
technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop
medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by
providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product
revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate
cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to
participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable,
diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our
business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery,
early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We
partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do
best (late-stage development, regulatory management and
commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s Captisol®
platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified
cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and
stability of drugs. OmniAb® is a patent-protected transgenic
animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono-and bispecific
therapeutic antibodies. Ligand has established multiple alliances,
licenses and other business relationships with the world's leading
pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer,
Celgene, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly.
Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
Todd Pettingill, 858-550-7500
investors@ligand.com
@Ligand_LGND
or
LHA
Bruce
Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com