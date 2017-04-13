Icon Bioscience Submits NDA For DEXYCU, A Potential Transformational Drug Therapy For Treating Inflammation Associated With Cataract Surgery

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icon Bioscience Inc. (IBI), a specialty biopharmaceutical company
focused on utilizing its Verisome® drug-delivery platform to develop
unique intraocular eye-care therapeutics, today announced the submission
of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the United States Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for the Company’s lead pipeline product DEXYCU®
(IBI-10090).
Supported by data from five clinical studies involving 660 patients, IBI
is seeking FDA marketing approval of DEXYCU as a long-acting dropless
treatment for inflammation associated with cataract surgery, a common
post-operative occurrence that can lead to serious complications, if
left untreated. About 4 million cataract surgeries are performed in the
United States annually.
DEXYCU employs IBI’s Verisome technology to dispense a biodegradable
extended-release formulation of the anti-inflammatory agent
dexamethasone into the anterior chamber of the eye. It is applied
through a single injection administration at the conclusion of cataract
surgery. In comparison, the current standard-of-care involves a
comparatively arduous process by which patients, in a largely elderly
population, assume a post-surgery responsibility of self-administering
medicated eye drops, topically, four times a day over a period of
weeks.
“DEXYCU has been designed to improve the management of post-surgery
inflammation by offering the physician the option of a single
administration of the sustained-released anti-inflammatory agent at the
site of action,” noted Eric D. Donnenfeld, MD, Clinical Professor of
Ophthalmology, New York University, and Trustee, Dartmouth Medical
School, and lead investigator for DEXYCU clinical studies. “This, in
turn, would benefit patients by eliminating noncompliance and dosing
errors associate with the current practice of relying on the patient
dispensing frequent corticosteroid drops in post cataract surgical
care,” said Dr. Donnenfeld.
Commenting on today’s announcement, David S. Tierney, MD, Icon’s
President and CEO, said “DEXYCU represents an opportunity for Icon to
target what we consider to be a significant medical need in a major
ophthalmic market.” He concluded saying, “Marketing approval of DEXYCU
would not only provide an important new alternative therapy in post
cataract surgical care, but would also significantly validate the
commercial prospects of our Verisome drug-delivery platform, including
Icon’s robust development pipeline of Verisome-based product potentials.”
About Icon Bioscience and Verisome®
Icon Bioscience, Inc. is a privately held specialty biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of unique
ophthalmic pharmaceuticals based on its patented and proprietary Verisome®
extended-release drug delivery technology. The technology
encompasses a broad number of related but distinct drug delivery systems
capable of incorporating an extensive range of active agents, including
small molecules, proteins and monoclonal antibodies. Moreover, this drug
delivery platform is a highly advanced, yet elegantly formulated system
for controlling the release of medication within the eye for up to a
year through the administration of a single injection. The technology’s
exceptional versatility can support products individually formulated to
meet the particular clinical requirements of a given active agent
targeting a specific ophthalmic disease. For additional information
visit the Icon website at www.iconbioscience.com.