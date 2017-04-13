 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

The Medicines Company (MDCO) To Announce First-Quarter 2017 Financial Results On April 26, 2017



4/13/2017 8:09:18 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss first-quarter 2017 financial results and operational developments.

The dial-in information to access the call is listed below:

U.S./Canada: (877) 359-9508
International: (224) 357-2393
Conference ID: 4094876

A taped replay of the conference call will be available from 11:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, following the conference call until 11:30 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on May 3, 2017. The replay may be accessed as follows:

U.S./Canada: (855) 859-2056
International: (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 4094876

The webcast can be accessed in the Investors section of The Medicines Company website. A replay of the webcast will also be available.

About The Medicines Company

The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company driven by an overriding purpose — to save lives, alleviate suffering and contribute to the economics of healthcare. The Company’s mission is to create transformational solutions to address the most pressing healthcare needs facing patients, physicians and providers in three critical therapeutic areas: serious infectious disease care, cardiovascular care and surgery and perioperative care. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, with global innovation centers in California and Switzerland.

The Medicines Company
Media
Meg Langan, 973-290-6319
Vice President
margaret.langan@themedco.com
or
Investor Relations
Krishna Gorti, M.D., 973-290-6122
Vice President, Investor Relations
krishna.gorti@themedco.com


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
 
 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 