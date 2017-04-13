Exactech (EXAC) Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exactech,
Inc. (Nasdaq: EXAC), a developer and producer of bone and joint
restoration products and biologic materials for extremities, hip and
knee will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday,
April 25, 2017. A copy of the earnings release will be available at http://www.hawkassociates.com.
The company will hold a conference call with CEO David Petty and key
members of the management team on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m.
Eastern Time. The call will cover Exactech’s first quarter 2017 results.
Mr. Petty will open the conference call and a question-and-answer
session will follow.
To participate in the call, dial 877-874-1569 any time after 9:50 a.m.
Eastern on April 26. International and local callers should dial
719-325-4888. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://www.hawkassociates.com/profile/exac.cfm
or http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=123876.
This call will be archived for approximately 90 days.
About Exactech
Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic
implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and
services to hospitals and physicians. The company manufactures many of
its orthopaedic devices at its Gainesville facility. Exactech’s
orthopaedic products are used in the restoration of bones and joints
that have deteriorated as a result of injury or diseases such as
arthritis. Exactech markets its products in the United States, in
addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the
Pacific. Additional information about Exactech can be found at http://www.exac.com.
A current investment profile on Exactech (Nasdaq: EXAC) is available
online at http://www.hawkassociates.com/profile/exac.cfm.
To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://www.hawkassociates.com/about/alert.
This release contains various forward-looking statements within the
meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which represent the company’s
expectations or beliefs concerning future events of the company’s
financial performance. These forward-looking statements are further
qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors
include the effect of competitive pricing, the company’s dependence on
the ability of third party manufacturers to produce components on a
basis which is cost-effective to the company, market acceptance of the
company’s products and the effects of government regulation. Results
actually achieved may differ materially from expected results included
in these statements.
Exactech, Inc.
Investor contacts
Jody Phillips, 352-377-1140
Executive
Vice President of Finance &
Chief Financial Officer
or
Hawk
Associates
Julie Marshall or Frank Hawkins, 305-451-1888
EXAC@hawkassociates.com
or
Media
contacts
Exactech
Priscilla Bennett, 352-377-1140
Vice
President, Corporate & Marketing Communication