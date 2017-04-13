Exactech (EXAC) Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exactech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXAC), a developer and producer of bone and joint restoration products and biologic materials for extremities, hip and knee will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. A copy of the earnings release will be available at http://www.hawkassociates.com.

The company will hold a conference call with CEO David Petty and key members of the management team on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will cover Exactech’s first quarter 2017 results. Mr. Petty will open the conference call and a question-and-answer session will follow.

To participate in the call, dial 877-874-1569 any time after 9:50 a.m. Eastern on April 26. International and local callers should dial 719-325-4888. A live webcast of the call will be available at http://www.hawkassociates.com/profile/exac.cfm or http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=123876.

This call will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Exactech

Based in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and biologic materials and services to hospitals and physicians. The company manufactures many of its orthopaedic devices at its Gainesville facility. Exactech’s orthopaedic products are used in the restoration of bones and joints that have deteriorated as a result of injury or diseases such as arthritis. Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Additional information about Exactech can be found at http://www.exac.com.

