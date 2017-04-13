Caligor To Support Puma Biotech (PBYI)’s Expanded Access Program For PB272 (Neratinib) In The United States

SECAUCUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caligor Opco LLC, which specializes in early access to medicines and
drug life-cycle management, today announced that it will provide
regulatory and logistical management for Puma Biotechnology’s (Nasdaq:
PBYI) expanded access program (EAP) for its investigational breast
cancer therapy, PB272 (neratinib), in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permits expanded access to
investigational drugs for treatment use for patients with serious or
immediately life-threatening diseases or conditions who do not otherwise
qualify for participation in a clinical trial and lack satisfactory
therapeutic alternatives.
The EAP will provide access to neratinib for the treatment of early
stage HER2-positive breast cancer (extended adjuvant setting),
HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and HER2-mutated solid tumors.
Patients must not be able to participate in any ongoing neratinib
clinical trial to qualify for the EAP. Caligor also is providing
regulatory, logistical, and supply chain support for Puma’s Managed
Access Program for neratinib outside the United States.
“We are gratified by the trust and confidence Puma has placed in us,”
said Tammy Bishop, Caligor’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Within the past
year, the FDA has introduced a streamlined application process and new
guidance designed to improve its expanded access programs, and those
initiatives have been extremely positive. We look forward to working
with regulators and physicians to facilitate access to neratinib for
patients who may benefit from this therapy.”
About the Neratinib Expanded Access Program
The neratinib EAP is a program for U.S. patients with early stage
HER2-positive breast cancer (extended adjuvant setting), HER2-positive
metastatic breast cancer and HER2-mutated solid tumors. This EAP is
being administered on behalf of Puma by Caligor Opco. U.S. healthcare
professionals seeking more information about the neratinib EAP can email neratinibUSA@caligorrx.com
for additional information. Patients who are interested in enrolling in
the neratinib EAP should speak with their physician to determine if
neratinib is an appropriate option. Neratinib is an investigational
agent and, as such, has not been approved by the FDA or any other
regulatory agencies in any markets.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on
the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance
cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and
commercialization rights to three drug candidates—PB272 (neratinib
(oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357. Neratinib is a
potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal
transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2
and HER4. Currently, the Company is primarily focused on the development
of the oral version of neratinib, and its most advanced drug candidates
are directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. The
Company believes that neratinib has clinical application in the
treatment of several other cancers as well, including non-small cell
lung cancer and other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation
in HER2.
Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.
About Caligor
Caligor Opco LLC, a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, LLC, is a
global company that manages the regulatory, logistics and supply chain
needs for global access programs as well as the sourcing, storing and
distribution of comparator drugs for clinical trials. Caligor’s global
access programs help to meet the medical needs of patients worldwide by
providing access to medicines in situations where the drug has not yet
been approved, or is otherwise commercially unavailable. In addition,
through its proprietary TrialAssist™ program, Caligor optimizes its
services by providing for labeling, QP certification, storage,
distribution and destruction of clinical trial and unlicensed medicines
managed in the access programs. The company serves pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies from facilities in Secaucus, New Jersey and
Dartford, UK, as well as strategically situated depot locations
worldwide. More information is available at http://caligorrx.com.