Caligor To Support Puma Biotech (PBYI)’s Expanded Access Program For PB272 (Neratinib) In The United States

SECAUCUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caligor Opco LLC, which specializes in early access to medicines and drug life-cycle management, today announced that it will provide regulatory and logistical management for Puma Biotechnology’s (Nasdaq: PBYI) expanded access program (EAP) for its investigational breast cancer therapy, PB272 (neratinib), in the United States.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permits expanded access to investigational drugs for treatment use for patients with serious or immediately life-threatening diseases or conditions who do not otherwise qualify for participation in a clinical trial and lack satisfactory therapeutic alternatives.

The EAP will provide access to neratinib for the treatment of early stage HER2-positive breast cancer (extended adjuvant setting), HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and HER2-mutated solid tumors. Patients must not be able to participate in any ongoing neratinib clinical trial to qualify for the EAP. Caligor also is providing regulatory, logistical, and supply chain support for Puma’s Managed Access Program for neratinib outside the United States.

“ We are gratified by the trust and confidence Puma has placed in us,” said Tammy Bishop, Caligor’s Chief Commercial Officer. “ Within the past year, the FDA has introduced a streamlined application process and new guidance designed to improve its expanded access programs, and those initiatives have been extremely positive. We look forward to working with regulators and physicians to facilitate access to neratinib for patients who may benefit from this therapy.”

About the Neratinib Expanded Access Program

The neratinib EAP is a program for U.S. patients with early stage HER2-positive breast cancer (extended adjuvant setting), HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and HER2-mutated solid tumors. This EAP is being administered on behalf of Puma by Caligor Opco. U.S. healthcare professionals seeking more information about the neratinib EAP can email neratinibUSA@caligorrx.com for additional information. Patients who are interested in enrolling in the neratinib EAP should speak with their physician to determine if neratinib is an appropriate option. Neratinib is an investigational agent and, as such, has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agencies in any markets.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The Company in-licenses the global development and commercialization rights to three drug candidates—PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357. Neratinib is a potent irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2 and HER4. Currently, the Company is primarily focused on the development of the oral version of neratinib, and its most advanced drug candidates are directed at the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. The Company believes that neratinib has clinical application in the treatment of several other cancers as well, including non-small cell lung cancer and other tumor types that over-express or have a mutation in HER2.

Further information about Puma Biotechnology may be found at www.pumabiotechnology.com.

About Caligor

Caligor Opco LLC, a portfolio company of Diversis Capital, LLC, is a global company that manages the regulatory, logistics and supply chain needs for global access programs as well as the sourcing, storing and distribution of comparator drugs for clinical trials. Caligor’s global access programs help to meet the medical needs of patients worldwide by providing access to medicines in situations where the drug has not yet been approved, or is otherwise commercially unavailable. In addition, through its proprietary TrialAssist™ program, Caligor optimizes its services by providing for labeling, QP certification, storage, distribution and destruction of clinical trial and unlicensed medicines managed in the access programs. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies from facilities in Secaucus, New Jersey and Dartford, UK, as well as strategically situated depot locations worldwide. More information is available at http://caligorrx.com.