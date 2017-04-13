|
Turns Out People Can Hear Prostheses Attached To Their Skeletons, University of Gothenburg Study
4/13/2017 7:49:54 AM
Attach prostheses directly to people’s skeletons, and they can actually hear vibrations in their implant, according to Swedish and Italian researchers.
The discovery provides a better understanding of osseoperception – the way that people with osseointegrated prostheses can “feel” mechanical stimulation of the device.
“Until now, the consensus was that the sense of touch played the primary role in osseoperception for patients with artificial limbs fixated into their skeletons,” said Max Ortiz Catalan, head of the Biomechatronics and Neurorehabilitation Laboratory at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and supervisor of the research.
comments powered by