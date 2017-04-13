Cytel Collaboration Wins Most Innovative Clinical Trial Design At The CARE Awards 2017

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytel Inc., a leading provider of clinical research services and
software announces that its work with customer TRACON
Pharmaceuticals was recognized as Most Innovative Trial Design 2017 at
the second annual Clinical and Research Excellence (CARE) Awards.
Managed by Informa’s Pharma Intelligence, home to trusted brands such as
the Pink Sheet and Scrip Intelligence, the CARE Awards celebrate
excellence across the global clinical research enterprise. A panel of
distinguished judges, comprising independent experts from across the
industry, presented the accolade to Cytel and TRACON Pharmaceuticals at
an award ceremony in Boston in April.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ randomized Phase 3 trial of TRC105 And
Pazopanib versus Pazopanib alone in patients with advanced AngioSarcoma
(TAPPAS), was commended by the judging panel for its effective and novel
design. Cytel’s biostatistics experts worked with TRACON Pharmaceuticals
to create the groundbreaking adaptive trial, which has received a
Special Protocol Assessment from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) and analyzes TRC105 safety and efficacy data in real-time to
determine the final study sample size and treatment population.
“This award is an important acknowledgement of the efforts of TRACON and
our partner, Cytel, to design the TAPPAS trial with greater flexibility
and efficiency to identify potential signs of clinical benefit in
angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive tumor with limited treatment
options,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON.
TRACON is enrolling patients in the Phase 3 TAPPAS trial at sites in the
U.S. and Europe. Further details of the trial are available on www.clinicaltrials.gov
under NCT02979899.
Cyrus Mehta, Ph.D., President of Cytel, said “This trial utilizes an
innovative adaptive enrichment design that adjusts the sample size and
the patient population based on an interim analysis of the accruing
data. It is ideal for rare diseases like angiosarcoma where prior data
are scarce and patient enrollment is difficult. The design was approved
by both the FDA and EMA for adoption in a confirmatory Phase 3 setting.”
Adaptive designs have the potential to increase efficiency in clinical
development, and deliver benefits to both clinical trial participants
and future patients of vital new medicines.
Yannis Jemiai, Senior Vice President Strategic Consulting at Cytel,
added “Applying our biostatistics knowledge, we work with our customers
to design trials that help to maximize a new therapy’s chances of
demonstrating a benefit while mitigating the risks. We are thrilled that
the CARE Awards’ judging panel has affirmed our leadership in the
increasingly important adaptive trial space, and recognized the
significance of the TAPPAS trial design in this area of high unmet
medical need.”
