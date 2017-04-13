FDA 510(k) Clearance for Ventec Life Systems’ VOCSN, the First Portable Unified Respiratory System for Patients on a Ven

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventec Life Systems, an innovator in integrated respiratory care
solutions, announced today it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VOCSN, the only portable life
support device to combine five respiratory therapies - Ventilation,
Oxygen, Cough, Suction, and Nebulization (VOCSN, pronounced VOX-SEN).
VOCSN works across the continuum of care, from the hospital to home, and
for pediatric patients weighing more than 5 kg to adults. VOCSN is
designed to improve care for patients with neuromuscular disease (e.g.,
Muscular Dystrophies, ALS), impaired lung function (e.g., COPD, Cystic
Fibrosis, Lung Cancers, Emphysema), spinal cord injury, and pediatric
development complication (e.g., premature births, Chronic Lung Disease).
Patients can get all five therapies or just the mix of therapies needed.
VOCSN is more than 70% lighter and smaller than existing machines,
features a nine-hour on-board battery, and is controlled through an
intuitive touchscreen interface and user-friendly operating system. With
VOCSN, caregivers can seamlessly switch between therapies with the touch
of a button and no longer need to change the patient circuit between
therapies. VOCSN enables caregivers to spend less time managing machines
and more time caring for patients.
Following his father’s diagnosis with ALS, Doug
DeVries, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Ventec, dedicated
his work to creating better solutions for ventilator patients, including
the portable LTV Series™ of ventilators. “I’ve seen firsthand how
improved ventilator technology can enhance the quality of life for
patients and caregivers. Our team didn’t want to create just another
ventilator, we spent the past five years focused on building a truly
integrated solution.” New technology was developed to provide
best-in-class treatment in a smaller, more energy efficient system.
VOCSN is engineered and manufactured in the United States with eight
pending patents.
VOCSN is inspired by ideas from patients, caregivers, medical
professionals, and a team of more than 30 leading engineers. “Since the
iron lung, respiratory equipment has limited the mobility of ventilator
patients. VOCSN was designed for everyday mobility so that patients can
focus on their relationships with loved ones and live their life,” said Richard
Branson, Professor of Surgery, University of Cincinnati and a member
of the Ventec Clinical Board.
VOCSN Includes a Portable Critical Care Ventilator
VOCSN is a portable critical
care ventilator that provides invasive, noninvasive, and mouthpiece
ventilation. Designed to work in hospital, institutional, transport, and
home environments, VOCSN delivers a comprehensive set of ventilation
modes and settings to meet patient needs. The advanced ventilation
technology combines responsive leak and circuit compensation as well as
precision flow trigger controls to enable comfortable breathing and
accurate therapy.
VOCSN Includes a 6 L/min Portable Oxygen Concentrator
VOCSN is a portable
oxygen concentrator that delivers the equivalent of 6 L/min of
oxygen. The VOCSN Oxygen-Direct™ system is up to three times more energy
efficient than existing concentrators. In addition to the on-board
internal Oxygen Concentrator, external oxygen sources can be connected
to VOCSN for critical care patients. VOCSN also includes an onboard FiO2
monitor to verify accurate oxygen delivery.
VOCSN Includes a Portable Touch Button Cough™ Assist
By unifying ventilation, cough, and suction into one system, it now
takes seconds instead of minutes to administer cough therapy with Touch
Button Cough™. The Ventec One-Circuit™ features a high flow valve
design, allowing patients to use the same circuit for ventilation and
cough. Using the Cough + Suction feature and Ventec Secretion Trap,
suction therapy is activated during the cough therapy to clear
secretions. Once the set number of cough cycles is complete, ventilation
automatically resumes.
VOCSN Includes a Portable Hospital Grade Suction System
The VOCSN high flow suction provides quiet and effective airway
clearance with consistent and precise vacuum pressure. The suction
system, together with the Ventec Secretion Trap, simplifies mucus
management by allowing patients to remain connected to the same circuit
during ventilation, cough, and suction therapies. The advanced sound
muffler in VOCSN makes suction therapy more than three times quieter
than traditional suction machines.
VOCSN Includes a Portable High Performance Nebulizer
VOCSN automatically compensates for the airflow from the ventilator when
the nebulizer
drive is active to ensure accurate ventilation. VOCSN records data about
each treatment and automatically turns off the nebulizer once the
therapy timer is complete.
VOCSN Allows Patients to Switch Therapies Without Changing Circuits
The Ventec
One-Circuit™ allows switching between therapies with the touch of a
button. The innovative circuit design includes four pending patents that
make Touch Button Cough™ and the Oxygen Direct™ system possible. Rather
than several cumbersome tubes connecting to separate devices, the Ventec
One-Circuit™ eliminates clutter to create one easy-to-manage system for
peace of mind.
VOCSN Ships to Patients and Caregivers in June 2017
The Ventec team will continue collaborating with respiratory thought
leaders to introduce VOCSN across the continuum of care. Over the next
year, Ventec will work with select partners on a controlled rollout to
maintain a close connection between patients and caregivers. Limited
quantities of VOCSN will ship in the United States beginning in June
2017, Asia in 2017, and Canada and Europe in 2018. VOCSN is customizable
to each patient and its transparent pricing model will allow therapies
to be priced independently. Patients can get all five therapies or just
the mix of therapies needed. For technical specifications and ordering
information, visit VentecLife.com.
About VOCSN
VOCSN integrates five separate devices including a ventilator, oxygen
concentrator, cough assist, suction, and nebulizer into one unified
respiratory system. Patent pending technology includes the Ventec
One-Circuit™ which offers continuous, uninterrupted ventilation designed
to reduce the risk of circuit misconnects. Lightweight for easy
transport, VOCSN is controlled with an intuitive touchscreen operating
system enabling exclusive functionality to switch between therapies with
the touch of a button. VOCSN is simple, mobile, and care changing for
pediatric and adult patients and caregivers from the hospital to home.
About Ventec Life Systems
Ventec Life Systems is redefining respiratory care to improve patient
outcomes and reduce caregiver challenges in the hospital and home.
Ventec's leading product, VOCSN, seamlessly integrates five separate
devices including a ventilator, oxygen concentrator, cough assist,
suction, and nebulizer into one unified respiratory system. The team's
history of patient-centric design includes more than 10 care changing
respiratory devices and more than 40 patents. Learn more at VentecLife.com
and connect with Ventec on Facebook,
LinkedIn,
and YouTube.