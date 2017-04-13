 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biotech Startup Vyriad Graduates from Mayo Clinic Incubator to Larger Space



4/13/2017 7:23:01 AM

One of the earliest adapters of Mayo Clinic’s push to encourage local entrepreneurship among its bio-researchers is preparing to leave the nest of Mayo’s business incubator for a much larger lab/manufacturing space elsewhere in Rochester.

Vyriad Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company developing new kinds of virus therapies to treat cancers, told TCB it has leased 25,000 square feet for lab space, offices and other uses in the now-vacant Building 110 on the IBM campus. The computer giant has consolidated its operations within the 34-building, 3.1 million-square-foot campus along N.W. Hwy. 52, offering several buildings for lease while also seeking a sale-leaseback buyer for potentially the entire 500-acre collection. - See more at: http://www.tcbmag.com/news/articles/2017/april/rochester-startup-vyriad-expanding,-signs-lease-fo#sthash.Arh9SCFj.dpuf

