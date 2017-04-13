Agendia BV Appoints Patrick J. Balthrop Sr., Former CEO Of Luminex (LMNX), As Chairman

IRVINE, Calif. and AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agendia, Inc., a world leader in personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics, today announces the appointment of Patrick J. Balthrop Sr., former CEO of Luminex, as Non-Executive Chairman.

“Agendia is committed to improving the quality of life for cancer patients through molecular diagnostics, one patient at a time, and we are convinced that Patrick’s expertise will help us to achieve this. We warmly welcome him to the role of Chairman.”

“Patrick’s knowledge and experience in driving rapid growth in technology-led companies is exceptional, and will bolster Agendia’s position in the sector,” said Mark R. Straley, CEO of Agendia. “Agendia is committed to improving the quality of life for cancer patients through molecular diagnostics, one patient at a time, and we are convinced that Patrick’s expertise will help us to achieve this. We warmly welcome him to the role of Chairman.”

Agendia’s primary focus is expanding the adoption of clinically useful genetic signatures as an aid to personalizing breast cancer treatment by increasing the geographic reach and reimbursement of these panels, such as its proven MammaPrint® 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence Test. MammaPrint is available globally through many major hospitals to provide physicians and patients access to this essential breast cancer screening test to enable more informed decision-making and more individualized treatment.

“Agendia’s strong vision for transforming breast cancer treatment is inspiring and I look forward to working with the team at this pivotal time for the Company,” said Patrick J. Balthrop.

Patrick J. Balthrop is currently a Director at Oxford Immunotec Global, Personalis, Inc. and Concert Genetics. He is an advisor to Water Street Healthcare Partners and the Founding Principal of Apalachee Ventures, an investment and advisory firm. Patrick previously held positions of CEO, President and Director at Luminex, and President at Fisher Healthcare (then Fisher Scientific). He has also held a number of positions within Abbott Laboratories, including President of Abbott Vascular and Corporate VP, Worldwide Commercial Operations. Patrick has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and a BS in Biology from Spring Hill College.

Patrick joins Christoph Waer (Korys), Jan Willem Nieuwenhuize (ING Corporate Investments), Erik Leeuwaarden (advisor), Peter Stein (Norgine) and Eric Esveld (Van Herk Groep) on the Board.

– Ends –

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint is a FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic test, performed in a central laboratory, using the gene expression profile of breast cancer tissue samples to assess a patients’ risk for distant metastasis within 5 years. MammaPrint also carries the CE Mark which certifies that the test complies with the quality standards set by the European In Vitro Diagnostic Directive, enabling the use of the test in the European Union. MammaPrint is indicated for use by physicians as a prognostic marker only, along with other clinical-pathological factors. The test is not intended to determine the outcome of disease, nor to suggest or infer an individual patient’s response to therapy.

About Agendia

Agendia is a privately held, leading molecular diagnostics company that develops and markets genomic diagnostic products, which help support physicians with their complex treatment decisions. Agendia’s breast cancer tests were developed using an unbiased gene selection by analyzing the complete human genome. Our offerings include MammaPrint®, a 70-Gene Breast Cancer Risk-of-Recurrence test, and BluePrint®, a molecular subtyping assay that provides deeper insight leading to more clinically actionable breast cancer biology.

In addition, Agendia has a pipeline of other genomic products in development. The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, leading cancer centers and academic groups to develop companion diagnostic tests in the area of oncology. For more information, visit www.agendia.com.

For more information on Agendia or the MammaPrint and BluePrint tests, you can visit Agendia’s patient site at www.KnowYourBreastCancer.com or the corporate site at www.agendia.com.

Follow Agendia, Inc. on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn to keep up-to-date with the latest news.