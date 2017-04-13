Medpace To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 1, 2017

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced that
it will report its first quarter 2017 financial results after the market
close on Monday, May 1, 2017, and will host a conference call the
following morning, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss
these results.
To participate in the conference call, dial 800-219-7113 (domestic) or
574-990-1030 (international) using the passcode 8146223.
To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section
of Medpace’s website at investor.medpace.com.
The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site
approximately one hour after the end of the call.
A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the
“Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.
A recording of the call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday,
May 2, 2017 until 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. To hear this
recording, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406
(international) using the passcode 8146223.
About Medpace
Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical
contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical
development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical
device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global
development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its
physician-led, high-science, and disciplined operating approach that
leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas
including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology,
central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered
in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 2,500 people across
35 countries.