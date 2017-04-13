 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
5 Neuroscience Experts Weigh in on Elon Musk's Mysterious "Neural Lace" Company



4/13/2017 7:15:39 AM

Elon Musk has a reputation as the world’s greatest doer. He can propose crazy ambitious technological projects—like reusable rockets for Mars exploration and hyperloop tunnels for transcontinental rapid transit—and people just assume he’ll pull it off.

So his latest venture, a new company called Neuralink that will reportedly build brain implants both for medical use and to give healthy people superpowers, has gotten the public excited about a coming era of consumer-friendly neurotech.

Read at News Release


