Vertex (VRTX) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On April 27

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex
Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) will report its first
quarter 2017 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2017 after the
financial markets close. The company will host a conference call and
webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the call, please dial (866) 501-1537
(U.S.) or +1 (720) 545-0001 (International).
The conference call will be webcast live and a link to the webcast can
be accessed through Vertex's website at www.vrtx.com
in the "Investors" section. To ensure a timely connection, it is
recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the
scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the
company's website.
About Vertex
Vertex is a global biotechnology company that aims to discover, develop
and commercialize innovative medicines so people with serious diseases
can lead better lives. In addition to our clinical development programs
focused on cystic fibrosis, Vertex has more than a dozen ongoing
research programs aimed at other serious and life-threatening diseases.
Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex today has research and
development sites and commercial offices in the United States, Europe,
Canada and Australia. For seven years in a row, Science magazine
has named Vertex one of its Top Employers in the life sciences. For
additional information and the latest updates from the company, please
visit www.vrtx.com.
