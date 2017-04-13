Charles River  (CRL) Schedules First-Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release
first-quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 10th
before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss
this information on Wednesday, May 10th, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the
conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's
website at ir.criver.com.
A replay will be accessible through the same website.
About Charles River
Charles River provides essential products and services to help
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and
leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research
and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on
providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite
the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new
therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique
portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.
