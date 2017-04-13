Glaukos Acquires IOP Sensor System From DOSE Medical

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology
company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough
products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma,
today announced that it has acquired the intraocular pressure (IOP)
sensor system assets and related liabilities from DOSE Medical
Corporation for $5.5 million in cash, plus performance-based
consideration of up to $9.5 million upon achievement of certain
development, clinical and regulatory milestones.
The DOSE Medical IOP sensor system features a micro-invasive ocular
implant that is designed to capture and store a glaucoma patient’s
short-interval IOP measurements over extended periods of time, and
transmit data to the patient’s physician in order to enhance treatment
decisions. The wireless system, which is designed for ab-interno
insertion, incorporates a rechargeable battery that may allow the sensor
to function for multiple years.
“This emerging IOP sensor system complements Glaukos’ fundamental
strategy to transform glaucoma therapy with micro-scale device and
drug-delivery platforms that can ultimately address a full range of
disease state severity,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief
executive officer. “Although still in an early development phase, the
system offers future promise as a 24/7 tool for measuring the effects of
glaucoma medical and surgical interventions, monitoring patient
therapeutic compliance and managing disease progression. Longer-term, we
also see opportunities to build upon the sensor platform with additional
diagnostic and IOP management innovations.”
DOSE Medical was previously a wholly owned subsidiary of Glaukos. In
2010, it was spun-out as a standalone entity separate from Glaukos’
go-forward business. In 2015, Glaukos acquired the iDoseTM
product line and related assets from DOSE Medical. Two Glaukos
directors also serve on the board of DOSE Medical. The terms of the
transaction were approved by a special committee consisting only of
independent members of Glaukos’ board of directors.
Glaucoma is characterized by progressive, irreversible and largely
asymptomatic vision loss caused by optic nerve damage. There is no cure
for the disease and reducing IOP is the only proven treatment. According
to Market Scope, more than 80 million people worldwide have glaucoma,
including 4.5 million people in the United States. Open-angle glaucoma
is the most common form, affecting approximately 3.6 million people in
the United States.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com)
is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development
and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures to
transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading causes
of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or
MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management
paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®Trabecular
Micro-Bypass Stent, its first MIGS device, in the United States in
July 2012 and is leveraging its platform technology to build a
comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable
therapies designed to address the complete range of glaucoma disease
states and progression. The company believes the iStent,
measuring 1.0 mm long and 0.33 mm wide, is the smallest medical device
ever approved by the FDA.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in
this press release that address activities, events or developments that
we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a
reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we
caution you that they are based on current expectations about future
events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors
relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are
difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may
cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by forward-looking statements in this presentation. These
potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation,
uncertainties about our ability to successfully develop, achieve
regulatory approvals and commercialize the IOP sensor system and other
future products; the lengthy and expensive clinical trial process and
the uncertainty of outcomes from any particular clinical trial; our
ability to protect, and the expense and time-consuming nature of
protecting, our intellectual property against third parties and
competitors that could develop and commercialize similar or identical
products; and the impact of any claims against us of infringement or
misappropriation of third party intellectual property rights and any
related litigation. These and other known risks, uncertainties and
factors are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and
elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2016, which we filed on
March 16, 2017. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com
or at www.sec.gov.
In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is
available on our website at www.glaukos.com.
All forward-looking statements included in this press release are
expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary
statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of
the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or
clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under
applicable securities law.