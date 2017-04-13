FDA Allows NuvOx Pharma To Run A Phase II Clinical Trial In Brain Cancer

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvox Pharma announces that the FDA has allowed an Investigational New
Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase II clinical trial for its
oxygen therapeutic, NVX-108, in patients with the hypoxic solid brain
tumor, glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). NVX-108 is an injectable drug that
travels through the bloodstream arriving first at the lungs to pick up
oxygen and finally to hypoxic tissue where it passively delivers the
oxygen. It is designed to reduce tumor hypoxia in order to make tumors
more sensitive to radiation therapy and chemotherapy.
The clinical trial’s principal investigator, Baldassarre Stea, MD, PhD,
said, “Tumor hypoxia is known to be a problem in many tumor types,
including GBM. Hypoxic tumors are resistant to radiation therapy and
certain kinds of chemotherapy. By increasing tumor oxygen levels,
NVX-108 is designed to improve the effectiveness of these therapies in
order to kill cancer cells more effectively and increase patient
survival. Clinical trials are needed to see if NVX-108 can become
approved by regulators.”
NuvOx Pharma is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is
developing a platform of oxygen therapeutics. In addition to the above
oncology trial, the company also has a product in a Phase Ib/II clinical
trial in acute ischemic stroke, and has an IND allowed for a Phase Ib
clinical trial for sickle cell crisis. For further information, please
see www.nuvoxpharma.com
or contact John McGonigle at jmcgonigle@nuvoxpharma.com.
Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute
“forward-looking statements.” Actual events or results may differ
substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The
forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the
date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future
events, new information, or otherwise.
NuvOx Pharma
John McGonigle
jmcgonigle@nuvoxpharma.com