30 Under 30 Asia 2017: The Scientists And Entrepreneurs Bringing You The Next Generation Of Health
4/13/2017 6:42:49 AM
In a region where many countries have limited access to doctors and a high incidence of disease, honorees on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Healthcare and Science list have used technology to take healthcare into remote areas, dismantling traditional barriers of distance and cost.
The list includes award-winning scientists researching breakthrough treatments for various diseases, as well as entrepreneurs who have built successful healthtech startups to help in early and accurate detection. They are doing everything from leading the charge on disease-prevention by creating awareness about the environment and hygiene, to leveraging technologies like AI to upend traditional modes of diagnostics and treatment.
