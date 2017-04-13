resTORbio Appoints Joan Mannick, M.D., As Chief Medical Officer

Expert in the field of aging to oversee clinical-stage mTORC1 program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--resTORbio, Inc. (resTORbio), a subsidiary of PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) pioneering the development of biopharmaceuticals to address aging-related diseases and conditions, today announced the appointment of Joan Mannick, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Mannick will lead research and development activities for resTORbio. The initial focus of resTORbio will be progressing a Phase 2b clinical-stage program targeting the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) pathway to treat conditions caused by immunosenescence. Dr. Mannick joins resTORbio from Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research (NIBR), where she led the clinical-stage mTORC1 program licensed by resTORbio.

“Based on the data we have generated to-date, I am confident in our clinical development plan and look forward to potentially improving the health of our aging population.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mannick to resTORbio as Chief Medical Officer,” said Chen Schor, PureTech Health Senior Executive & Chief Executive Officer of resTORbio. “The mTORC1 program led by Joan at Novartis forms the foundation for a new approach to address diseases and conditions related to aging, including immunosenescence. We plan to unveil additional data from our program in forthcoming publications, and we look forward to rapidly advancing this groundbreaking work through clinical development.”

Dr. Mannick joins resTORbio from Novartis, where she led the clinical program that targets pathways regulating aging to treat aging-related conditions. Prior to joining Novartis in 2010, Dr. Mannick was a Medical Director at Genzyme working in multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to Genzyme, Dr. Mannick was a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and University of Massachusetts Medical School. Her NIH-sponsored laboratory focused on the role of protein S-nitrosylation in the regulation of cellular function. Dr. Mannick received her A.B. from Harvard College and her M.D. from Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an Infectious Disease fellowship as part of the Harvard Combined Infectious Disease Program.

“I am very excited to join resTORbio and continue the development of the mTORC1 program. Two Phase 2a clinical studies have been completed with the program, and I am eager to move the program forward in development and initiate Phase 2b this year,” said Dr. Joan Mannick. “Based on the data we have generated to-date, I am confident in our clinical development plan and look forward to potentially improving the health of our aging population.”

About mTOR

Mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) is a protein serine/threonine kinase that regulates multiple cell functions, including cell growth and metabolism, via two complexes: TORC1 and TORC2. TORC1 inhibition has been found to have many beneficial effects on aging, while TORC2 inhibition has been associated with adverse events including hyperglycemia and hypercholesterolemia. The mTORC1 inhibitors being developed by resTORbio potentially result in selective inhibition of mTORC1 and may therefore have therapeutic potential to ameliorate multiple aging-related conditions with a favorable safety profile.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc., a subsidiary of PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC; www.puretechhealth.com), is developing medicines to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. resTORbio’s lead program is targeting the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions with an initial focus on conditions caused by immunosenescence, the decline in immune function due to aging. resTORbio’s lead program is built upon two Phase 2 clinical studies demonstrating promising safety and efficacy results in almost 500 hundred elderly subjects. resTORbio is pursuing a pragmatic clinical development plan addressing areas of key unmet medical need in the aging population.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health (PureTech Health plc, PRTC.L) is an advanced, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines that modulate the adaptive human systems. PureTech’s therapies target the dysfunctions in the immune, nervous, and gastro-intestinal systems by addressing the underlying pathophysiology of disease from a systems perspective rather than through a single receptor or pathway. The Company is advancing a rich pipeline that includes multiple human proof-of-concept studies and pivotal or registration studies expected to read out over the next 12-18 months. PureTech Health’s growing research and development pipeline has been developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading scientific experts, who along with PureTech's experienced team and a stellar Board identify, analyse and advance very selectively the opportunities the Company believes hold the most promise for patients. This experienced and engaged team places PureTech Health at the forefront of ground-breaking science and technological innovation and leads the Company between and beyond existing disciplines. For more information, visit www.puretechhealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.

