resTORbio Appoints Joan Mannick, M.D., As Chief Medical Officer

pioneering the development of biopharmaceuticals to address
aging-related diseases and conditions, today announced the appointment
of Joan Mannick, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr.
Mannick will lead research and development activities for resTORbio. The
initial focus of resTORbio will be progressing a Phase 2b clinical-stage
program targeting the mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1)
pathway to treat conditions caused by immunosenescence. Dr. Mannick
joins resTORbio from Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research (NIBR),
where she led the clinical-stage mTORC1 program licensed by resTORbio.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mannick to resTORbio as Chief Medical
Officer,” said Chen Schor, PureTech Health Senior Executive & Chief
Executive Officer of resTORbio. “The mTORC1 program led by Joan at
Novartis forms the foundation for a new approach to address diseases and
conditions related to aging, including immunosenescence. We plan to
unveil additional data from our program in forthcoming publications, and
we look forward to rapidly advancing this groundbreaking work through
clinical development.”
Dr. Mannick joins resTORbio from Novartis, where she led the clinical
program that targets pathways regulating aging to treat aging-related
conditions. Prior to joining Novartis in 2010, Dr. Mannick was a Medical
Director at Genzyme working in multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to
Genzyme, Dr. Mannick was a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and
University of Massachusetts Medical School. Her NIH-sponsored laboratory
focused on the role of protein S-nitrosylation in the regulation of
cellular function. Dr. Mannick received her A.B. from Harvard College
and her M.D. from Harvard Medical School. She completed her residency in
Internal Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an Infectious
Disease fellowship as part of the Harvard Combined Infectious Disease
Program.
“I am very excited to join resTORbio and continue the development of the
mTORC1 program. Two Phase 2a clinical studies have been completed with
the program, and I am eager to move the program forward in development
and initiate Phase 2b this year,” said Dr. Joan Mannick. “Based on the
data we have generated to-date, I am confident in our clinical
development plan and look forward to potentially improving the health of
our aging population.”
About mTOR
Mechanistic target of rapamycin (mTOR) is
a protein serine/threonine kinase that regulates multiple cell
functions, including cell growth and metabolism, via two complexes:
TORC1 and TORC2. TORC1 inhibition has been found to have many beneficial
effects on aging, while TORC2 inhibition has been associated with
adverse events including hyperglycemia and hypercholesterolemia. The
mTORC1 inhibitors being developed by resTORbio potentially result in
selective inhibition of mTORC1 and may therefore have therapeutic
potential to ameliorate multiple aging-related conditions with a
favorable safety profile.
About resTORbio
resTORbio, Inc., a subsidiary of PureTech
Health (LSE: PRTC; www.puretechhealth.com),
is developing medicines to treat aging-related diseases and conditions.
resTORbio’s lead program is targeting the mechanistic target of
rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1) pathway to treat aging-related diseases and
conditions with an initial focus on conditions caused by
immunosenescence, the decline in immune function due to aging.
resTORbio’s lead program is built upon two Phase 2 clinical studies
demonstrating promising safety and efficacy results in almost 500
hundred elderly subjects. resTORbio is pursuing a pragmatic clinical
development plan addressing areas of key unmet medical need in the aging
population.
About PureTech Health
PureTech Health (PureTech Health plc,
PRTC.L) is an advanced, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
developing novel medicines that modulate the adaptive human systems.
PureTech’s therapies target the dysfunctions in the immune, nervous, and
gastro-intestinal systems by addressing the underlying pathophysiology
of disease from a systems perspective rather than through a single
receptor or pathway. The Company is advancing a rich pipeline that
includes multiple human proof-of-concept studies and pivotal or
registration studies expected to read out over the next 12-18 months.
PureTech Health’s growing research and development pipeline has been
developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading scientific
experts, who along with PureTech's experienced team and a stellar Board
identify, analyse and advance very selectively the opportunities the
Company believes hold the most promise for patients. This experienced
and engaged team places PureTech Health at the forefront of
ground-breaking science and technological innovation and leads the
Company between and beyond existing disciplines. For more information,
visit www.puretechhealth.com
or connect with us on Twitter @puretechh.
