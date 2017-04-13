Aimmune (AIMT) Appoints Eric Bjerkholt As Chief Financial Officer

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), today announced the
appointment of Eric Bjerkholt as Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Bjerkholt joins Aimmune from Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where,
over 13 years with the company, his role as CFO expanded to oversee
multiple aspects of governance, corporate relations, and other
functions. In addition to taking Sunesis through its initial public
offering in 2005, he raised more than $400 million for the company in
other financings. Prior to Sunesis, Mr. Bjerkholt was CFO at
IntraBiotics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and LifeSpring Nutrition, Inc. He
began his healthcare career at J.P. Morgan & Co. as an investment banker
in New York and then launched the company’s Western U.S. healthcare
practice. Mr. Bjerkholt holds a Cand. Oecon. (master’s) degree in
economics from the University of Oslo and an M.B.A. from Harvard
Business School. He has served on the boards of directors of several
publicly traded companies and is currently a member of the board of
directors and chair of the audit committee for Corium International, Inc.
“I am delighted to further strengthen our executive team with the
addition of Eric Bjerkholt,” said Aimmune CEO Stephen Dilly, M.B.B.S.,
Ph.D. “Eric’s deep understanding and direct experience of multiple
facets of corporate finance and other related activities will be key
assets in the years ahead.”
“This is a very exciting time to join Aimmune,” said Mr. Bjerkholt. “The
lead product, AR101, is very promising, peanut allergy is a significant
unmet need, and Aimmune is in a very strong financial position. The
company plans to report pivotal Phase 3 data around the end of 2017,
file a BLA and MAA in 2018, and make first commercial launches in 2019.
Although there is much to be done, Aimmune has a highly experienced
management team in place and is well-equipped to meet the challenges
ahead. I am enthusiastic to get started at the end of April.”
About Aimmune Therapeutics
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies. The
company’s Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™)
approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by
desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens.
Aimmune’s first investigational biologic product using CODIT™, AR101 for
the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA’s Breakthrough
Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients
4-17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical
trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are
not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such
statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may
differ materially from those expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited
to, statements regarding: Aimmune’s expectations for its Phase 3
PALISADE trial of AR101, including its expected size and timing of
topline data; Aimmune’s expectations regarding the potential benefits of
AR101; Aimmune’s expectations regarding the sufficiency of its capital
resources; Aimmune’s expectations for the RAMSES and ARTEMIS studies,
including the timing of the trials; Aimmune’s expectations on regulatory
submissions for marketing approval of AR101 in the United States and
Europe, including the timing of these submissions; and Aimmune’s
expectations regarding potential applications of the CODIT™ approach to
treating life-threatening food allergies. Risks and uncertainties that
contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements
include: the expectation that Aimmune will need additional funds to
finance its operations; the company’s ability to initiate and/or
complete clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory
process; the possibility that Aimmune’s clinical trials will not be
successful; Aimmune’s dependence on the success of AR101; the company’s
reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the company’s product
candidates; possible regulatory developments in the United States and
foreign countries; and the company’s ability to attract and retain
senior management personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are
described more fully in Aimmune's most recent filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. All forward-looking
statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on
which they were made. Aimmune undertakes no obligation to update such
statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist
after the date on which they were made.
This press release concerns a product that is under clinical
investigation and that has not yet been approved for marketing by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the European Medicines Agency
(EMA). It is currently limited to investigational use, and no
representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the
purposes for which it is being investigated.