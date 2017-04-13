 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
For A German Medical Device Startup the Road to Being Acquired Went Through Houston



4/13/2017 6:36:00 AM

Entrepreneurs go wherever they have to in order to get capital. In the case of Adhesys, a 4 year old Aachen, German-based medical device company, the trip was just about ten miles to nearby Stolberg-- although there was a crucial stop along the way in Houston, Texas.

On April 7 , Grunenthal Gmbh, a $6 billion pharmaceutical company, announced that it had acquired Adhesys, which is developing two lines of polyurethane-based medical adhesives, one that can be used to help seal surface wounds and another that can be used in “wet environments” i.e., inside the body during surgery.

Read at Forbes


