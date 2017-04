For A German Medical Device Startup the Road to Being Acquired Went Through Houston

Entrepreneurs go wherever they have to in order to get capital. In the case of Adhesys, a 4 year old Aachen, German-based medical device company, the trip was just about ten miles to nearby Stolberg-- although there was a crucial stop along the way in Houston, Texas.On April 7 , Grunenthal Gmbh, a $6 billion pharmaceutical company, announced that it had acquired Adhesys, which is developing two lines of polyurethane-based medical adhesives, one that can be used to help seal surface wounds and another that can be used in “wet environments” i.e., inside the body during surgery.