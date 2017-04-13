Second Sight (EYES)’s Argus II Retinal Prosthesis Implanted In First Patient In Asia

--Underscores Second Sight’s Commitment to Expansion in Asia--

SYLMAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) ("Second Sight" or "the Company"), a developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to provide some useful vision to blind patients, today announced that the Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System ("Argus II") has been implanted in the first patient in Asia through an exclusive distribution partnership with Orient Europharma Co., Ltd. (OEP) and with charitable support from the Hong-Lu Foundation in Taiwan. The Argus II was provided under special import permits authorized by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).

The surgical procedure was performed by Dr. Yih-Shiou Hwang and his team at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH), in Linkou, Taiwan in a 40-year-old patient who suffers from blindness caused by retinal degeneration. Dr. Paulo Stanga, Consultant, Ophthalmologist & Vitreoretinal Surgeon at the Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, UK supervised the implantation.

"We are very pleased to expand the availability of the Argus II to Asia as we continue to offer our technology to patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), providing them with the potential opportunity to lead more independent lives," said Will McGuire, President and CEO of Second Sight. “We look forward to supporting broader access to the Argus II to patients with RP throughout Asia and the other regions we serve.”

About the Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System

Second Sight's Argus II System provides electrical stimulation that bypasses the defunct retinal cells and stimulates remaining viable cells inducing visual perception in individuals with severe to profound Retinitis Pigmentosa. The Argus II works by converting images captured by a miniature video camera mounted on the patient's glasses into a series of small electrical pulses, which are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes implanted on the surface of the retina. These pulses stimulate the retina's remaining cells, intending to result in the perception of patterns of light in the brain. The patient must learn to interpret these visual patterns, having the potential to regain some visual function. The Argus II was the first artificial retina to receive widespread approval, and is offered at approved centers in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the U.S.

About Second Sight

Second Sight's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative implantable visual prosthetics to enable blind individuals to achieve greater independence. Second Sight has developed and manufactures the Argus® II Retinal Prosthesis System. Second Sight is currently conducting a trial to test the safety and utility of the Argus II in individuals with Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration. Second Sight is also developing the Orion™ I Visual Cortical Prosthesis that is intended to restore some vision to individuals who are blind due to many causes other than preventable or treatable conditions. U.S. Headquarters are in Sylmar, CA, and European Headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland. For more information, visit www.secondsight.com.

About Orient Europharma (OEP)

Orient Europharma. Co., Ltd. (4120.TT) Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of both ethical and OTC products. OEP stands among top 30 pharmaceutical companies in both Taiwan and the Philippines based on IMS surveys, with an annual turnover of $150 million U.S. dollars. With subsidiaries across Asia and a strong sales network of 360 dedicated and experienced sales representatives covering CNS, CV, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory and women’s health, OEP has the ability and expertise to commercialize products throughout the region. The key to OEP’s success lies in the enthusiasm and professionalism of its employees, who take pride in their in day-to-day work knowing their contributions make a difference to patients.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should" and similar expressions or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address operating performance or events or developments that Second Sight expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. While management has based any forward looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed on March 16, 2017, and our other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein (or elsewhere) to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.