Biogen (BIIB) Licenses Phase II Anti-Tau Antibody From Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biogen
(NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced an agreement to exclusively license
BMS-986168, a Phase 2-ready experimental medicine with potential in
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), from
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).
BMS-986168 is an antibody targeting extracellular tau, the protein that
forms the deposits, or tangles, in the brain associated with AD and
other neurodegenerative tauopathies such as PSP. PSP is a rare and
devastating condition that affects movement, speech, vision, and
cognitive function. Biogen plans to rapidly initiate Phase 2 studies for
BMS-986168 in both AD and PSP.
“Biogen aims to be a leader in Alzheimer’s disease and we are building a
pipeline with multiple approaches to address the complex, devastating
process of neurodegeneration,” said Michael Ehlers, executive vice
president, research & development. “Based on encouraging safety and
efficacy data, we believe BMS-986168 is a promising anti-tau candidate
that may represent the next wave of medicines for Alzheimer’s disease as
well as the first real answer for progressive supranuclear palsy.”
The addition of BMS-986168 to Biogen’s pipeline signifies both a broader
commitment to rare neurodegenerative diseases as well as a strengthened
focus on AD, a condition that affects millions of patients and families.
With an expanded AD pipeline that includes a range of anti-tau and
anti-amyloid candidates as well as a BACE inhibitor program, Biogen is
targeting multiple mechanisms implicated in the disease.
Terms of the agreement
Under the agreement, Biogen will receive worldwide rights to BMS-986168.
Biogen will be responsible for the full development and global
commercialization of BMS-986168 in AD and PSP. Bristol-Myers Squibb will
receive an upfront payment of $300 million from Biogen and may receive
up to $410 million for additional milestone payments and potential
royalties.
Biogen will also assume all remaining obligations to the former
stockholders of iPierian, Inc. related to Bristol-Myers Squibb’s
acquisition of the company in 2014. Biogen may pay up to $550 million in
remaining milestones plus royalties including a near term $60 million
milestone.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including
the expiration of the applicable waiting period under the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in the United
States, and is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2017.
About Alzheimer’s Disease
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder
characterized by cognitive decline and behavioral disturbances that
eventually result in a person’s inability to perform daily activities.
In 2010, it was estimated that 25 million individuals were living with
AD worldwide. Evidence suggests that pathophysiological changes
typically begin years prior to the symptoms that lead to a clinical
diagnosis. As the disease progresses, cognitive impairments, behavioral
changes and functional disability commonly associated with AD begin to
manifest.
About Progressive Supranuclear Palsy
Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare neurodegenerative brain
disorder that affects movement, control of walking (gait) and balance,
speech, swallowing, vision, mood and behavior, and thinking. PSP, like
AD, is a tauopathy, which is a class of neurodegenerative disease
associated with the pathological aggregation of tau protein in
the human brain. Estimates vary, but incidence is estimated to be about
three to six in every 100,000 people worldwide. The disease progresses
and causes weakness by damaging certain parts of the brain above nerve
cell clusters called nuclei. These nuclei particularly control eye
movements. One of the classic signs of the disease is an inability to
aim and move the eyes properly, which individuals may experience as
blurring of vision.
About Biogen
Through cutting-edge science and medicine, Biogen discovers, develops
and delivers innovative therapies worldwide for people living with
serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 1978,
Biogen is a pioneer in biotechnology and today the Company has the
leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy, and is at the forefront of neurology research for conditions
including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and amyotrophic
lateral sclerosis. Biogen also manufactures and commercializes
biosimilars of advanced biologics. For more information, please visit www.biogen.com.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
