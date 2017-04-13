International Study Shows Two Glaukos Istent Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents And One Topical Medication Deliver Sustained IOP Reduction

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology
company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough
products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma,
today announced that a study published in Clinical
Ophthalmology showed that two iStent® Trabecular Micro-Bypass
Stents and one topical ocular hypotensive medication achieved a 38%
reduction in mean medicated intraocular pressure (IOP) three years
following surgery in 37 phakic eyes. Phakic refers to eyes that have not
undergone prior cataract surgery and still have a natural lens.
“Study results like these help to strengthen our view
that future glaucoma therapy may ultimately involve use of multiple
stents and multiple pathways for aqueous fluid outflow to manage
patients’ IOP and disease progression.”
This prospective study, conducted at a single international site,
enrolled patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) not controlled on two
topical medications and with unmedicated IOP of 22-38 mm Hg. All
patients in the study received two iStents in a standalone
procedure, and began daily use of topical travoprost one day after
surgery. Through three years, 86% of eyes achieved IOP = 18 mm Hg. Mean
medicated IOP in these eyes decreased to 14.0 mm Hg on one medication,
versus 22.4 mm Hg on two medications preoperatively. The safety profile
was favorable with no intraoperative or device-related adverse events
reported.
These three-year results update 18-month data from the same study that
was published in 2014 in the Journal of Cataract and Refractive
Surgery. In that publication, follow-up through 18 months showed a
decrease in medicated IOP to 14 mm Hg or less on one medication, versus
22.2 mm Hg on two medications preoperatively. Study researchers plan to
continue to follow patients through five years postoperative.
“The three-year data demonstrate the long-term performance and safety of
trabecular bypass stents and topical travoprost in subjects with OAG not
controlled on two medications,” said David F. Chang, MD, who authored
the Clinical Ophthalmology article. “In addition, our results
support the hypothetical synergy of using trabecular stents to increase
outflow through the conventional aqueous fluid pathway while also using
a prostaglandin analog such as topical travoprost to increase outflow
through the uveoscleral, or unconventional, pathway.”
Glaukos is the study sponsor and the pioneer of Micro-Invasive Glaucoma
Surgery, or MIGS. The iStent was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug
Administration in 2012 and is the industry’s flagship MIGS device.
Inserted through the trabecular meshwork and into Schlemm’s canal via a
small corneal incision made during cataract surgery, the iStent
is designed to restore the natural, physiological outflow of aqueous
fluid through the conventional pathway and reduce IOP. The company also
is pursuing FDA approval of two versions of its next-generation iStent
inject® Trabecular Micro-Bypass device: one for use in
combination with cataract surgery and another for use in a standalone
procedure. The iStent inject is designed to deploy two stents
into separate trabecular meshwork locations and is being evaluated in
FDA clinical trials for IOP reduction. The company also is pursuing FDA
approval of a third MIGS device, the iStent SUPRA, which
accesses the uveoscleral pathway for aqueous humor outflow.
“Our fundamental goal is to transform glaucoma therapy by providing
ophthalmic surgeons and their patients a full complement of micro-scale
glaucoma technologies that deliver sustained reductions in IOP and
topical medication use,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief
executive officer. “Study results like these help to strengthen our view
that future glaucoma therapy may ultimately involve use of multiple
stents and multiple pathways for aqueous fluid outflow to manage
patients’ IOP and disease progression.”
Glaucoma is characterized by progressive, irreversible and largely
asymptomatic vision loss caused by optic nerve damage. There is no cure
for the disease and reducing IOP is the only proven treatment. According
to Market Scope, more than 80 million people worldwide have glaucoma,
including 4.5 million people in the United States. Open-angle glaucoma
is the most common form, affecting approximately 3.6 million people in
the United States.
About iStent Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent (U.S.)
Indication for Use: The iStent Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stent
is indicated for use in conjunction with cataract surgery for the
reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with
mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma currently treated with ocular
hypotensive medication.
Contraindications: The iStent is contraindicated in eyes with
primary or secondary angle closure glaucoma, including neovascular
glaucoma, as well as in patients with retrobulbar tumor, thyroid eye
disease, Sturge-Weber Syndrome or any other type of condition that may
cause elevated episcleral venous pressure.
Warnings: Gonioscopy should be performed prior to surgery to exclude
PAS, rubeosis, and other angle abnormalities or conditions that would
prohibit adequate visualization of the angle that could lead to improper
placement of the stent and pose a hazard. The iStent is
MR-Conditional meaning that the device is safe for use in a specified MR
environment under specified conditions, please see label for details.
Precautions: The surgeon should monitor the patient postoperatively for
proper maintenance of intraocular pressure. The safety and effectiveness
of the iStent has not been established as an alternative to the
primary treatment of glaucoma with medications, in children, in eyes
with significant prior trauma, chronic inflammation, or an abnormal
anterior segment, in pseudophakic patients with glaucoma, in patients
with pseudoexfoliative glaucoma, pigmentary, and uveitic glaucoma, in
patients with unmedicated IOP less than 22 mmHg or greater than 36 mmHg
after “washout” of medications, or in patients with prior glaucoma
surgery of any type including argon laser trabeculoplasty, for
implantation of more than a single stent, after complications during
cataract surgery, and when implantation has been without concomitant
cataract surgery with IOL implantation for visually significant cataract.
Adverse Events: The most common post-operative adverse events reported
in the randomized pivotal trial included early post-operative corneal
edema (8%), BCVA loss of = 1 line at or after the 3 month visit (7%),
posterior capsular opacification (6%), stent obstruction (4%) early
post-operative anterior chamber cells (3%), and early post-operative
corneal abrasion (3%). Please refer to Directions for Use for additional
adverse event information.
Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by, or on the order
of, a physician. Please reference the Directions for Use labeling for a
complete list of contraindications, warnings, precautions, and adverse
events.
About Glaukos
Glaukos (www.glaukos.com)
is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development
and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed
to transform the treatment of glaucoma, one of the world’s leading
causes of blindness. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma
Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment
and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®,
its first MIGS device, in the United States in July 2012 and is
leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and
proprietary portfolio of micro-scale injectable therapies designed to
address the complete range of glaucoma disease states and progression.
The company believes the iStent, measuring 1.0 mm long and 0.33
mm wide, is the smallest medical device ever approved by the FDA.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in
this press release that address activities, events or developments that
we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are
forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a
reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we
caution you that they are based on current expectations about future
events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors
relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are
difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may
cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These
potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitations, the
continued efficacy of our products as might be suggested in the study
described herein; the extent to which the company will be able to obtain
regulatory approval for its next-generation products; and the extent to
which the company’s next-generation products will obtain an indication
of use for multiple stents and multiple pathways for aqueous fluid
outflow. These risks, uncertainties and factors are described in detail
under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com
or at www.sec.gov.
In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is
available on our website at www.glaukos.com.
All forward-looking statements included in this press release are
expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary
statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the
forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of
the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or
clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under
applicable securities law.