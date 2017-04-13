Acorda (ACOR) To Host Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2017 On April 27, 2017

ARDSLEY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACOR) will host a conference call and
webcast to report its first quarter 2017 financial results and pipeline
updates on Thursday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 543-5233
(domestic) or (678) 276-7225 (international) and reference the access
code 1387861. The presentation will be available on the Investors
section of www.acorda.com.
Please log in approximately 5 minutes before the scheduled time of the
presentation to ensure a timely connection.
A replay of the call will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on April 27,
2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 4, 2017. To access the replay, please
dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and
reference the access code 1387861. The archived webcast will be
available in the Investor Relations section of the Acorda website at www.acorda.com.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Founded in 1995, Acorda
Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing
therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with
neurological disorders. Acorda has an industry-leading pipeline of novel
neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including
Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets
three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA®
(dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.
For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: www.acorda.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
