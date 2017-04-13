Cellectis (CLLS) To Explore Possible Initial Public Offering Of Calyxt

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS)
today announces that it is exploring the possibility of an initial
public offering (IPO) of a minority interest in its plant sciences
business, Calyxt, Inc. No decisions have been taken at this point on the
structure or timing of any IPO, and no assurance can be given that an
IPO will be pursued.
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of
Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with,
Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press
release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an
offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation
or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the
securities laws of that jurisdiction.
