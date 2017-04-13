Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Enters Into Separate Agreements With Biogen (BIIB) And Roche (RHHBY) To License Anti-Etau And Anti-Myostatin Compounds, Respectively

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced that it has
entered into two separate agreements to license BMS-986168, an anti-eTau
compound in development for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), to
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and BMS-986089, an anti-myostatin adnectin in
development for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), to Roche.
“Licensing these assets to Biogen and Roche will enable Bristol-Myers
Squibb to prioritize the other promising opportunities for asset
development that have advanced across our diversified portfolio,” said
Mike Burgess, head of Cardiovascular, Fibrosis and Immunoscience
Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “We recognize the significant unmet
medical needs for patients with PSP and with DMD, and are pleased to put
the future development of these compounds into the hands of Biogen and
Roche, who both have strong capabilities, focus and leadership in
neurodegenerative and rare diseases.”
Under the agreement to license BMS-986168, Biogen will pay to
Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront payment of $300 million with potential
milestone payments of up to $410 million. Biogen also will assume all
remaining obligations to the former stockholders of iPierian, Inc.
related to Bristol-Myers Squibb’s acquisition of the company in 2014.
Under the agreement to license BMS-986089, Roche will pay to
Bristol-Myers Squibb an upfront payment of $170 million with potential
milestone payments of up to $205 million. Bristol-Myers Squibb will
receive tiered double-digit royalties if either asset is approved and
commercialized. These agreements are subject to clearance under the
Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, and are expected to close
in the second quarter of 2017.
About BMS-986168 and BMS-986089
BMS-986168 is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind to and decrease
levels of extracellular Tau (eTau) protein. It is currently being
investigated as a treatment option for patients with PSP, with the
potential for future development in other neurodegenerative diseases
such as Alzheimer’s disease.
BMS-986089 is a novel fusion protein designed to suppress myostatin, a
negative regulator of muscle growth. It is currently being investigated
as a treatment option for patients with DMD, and has the potential for
study in other neuromuscular disorders.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission
is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help
patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about
Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com
Bristol-Myers Squibb Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
regarding the research, development and commercialization of
pharmaceutical products. Such forward-looking statements are based on
current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties,
including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and
could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from
current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be
guaranteed. Among other risks, there can be no guarantee that the
compounds discussed in this release will be successfully developed or
approved for any of the indications described in this
release. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be
evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers
Squibb's business, particularly those identified in the cautionary
factors discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2016 in our Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Bristol-Myers Squibb
undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.