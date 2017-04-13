After 60% Revenue Growth, Diaceutics Readies for Hiring Spree

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diaceutics, the data insights and solutions company enabling better
patient testing globally, today announces 30 new positions as it
continues to lead the way in its field of integrating diagnostic testing
into drug launch program. The positions, which will be filled by
year-end 2018, will facilitate further international growth for
Diaceutics and allow it to expand its presence in all of its key markets
including the US, Europe, Asia and South America.
“To put the importance of what we do into context, we have put
structures in place that each year help 48,000 cancer patients in the US
and EU get biomarker testing and therefore potentially gain access to
the right drug for their specific condition.”
The announcement reflects Diaceutics’ growing international influence in
the commercialization of precision medicine by revolutionizing access to
diagnostic data. In doing so, Diaceutics allows pharmaceutical companies
to reach more patients that need to be on specific – and often
life-saving – drugs by helping them better understand testing for
specific illnesses and biomarkers. Diaceutics forecasts that the
precision medicine market in which it operates will grow from $1.4bn
today to $4bn by 2020.
Since inception, Diaceutics has been involved in more than 200 drug
launches and currently has a 60% share in the top 10 global markets. It
currently counts 26 out of the world’s top 30 pharmaceutical companies
as clients and provides oversight of testing in 23 markets.
In order to build on its 60% growth last year, Diaceutics will create 30
extra positions over the next two years in areas including global
operations, marketing and data analysis, bringing its global team up to
100. The positions will be created at its US headquarters in Parsippany,
New Jersey, its global headquarters in Ireland, as well as in satellite
offices in Asia and South America.
Peter Keeling, CEO, Diaceutics, said: “Testing is now at the heart of
pharmaceutical companies’ ability to identify the right patients for
their new therapies. We are uniquely positioned to provide the global
testing perspective that allows this identification and treatment of
patients who will benefit from specific and often life-saving drugs.
“Diaceutics has been growing by an average of 60% per annum for the past
three years and we expect that growth trajectory to continue as our
addressable market is doubling. To facilitate that, we will require a
number of new team members in key roles over the next two years.
“Some 70% of new cancer drug launches will be diagnostics-dependent in
the next five years. Pharma will be relying on us to show them how they
can maximize their market share in what is going to become an
increasingly profitable area – and a hugely beneficial one to patients.
Diaceutics has positioned itself as a key partner for pharma as it
capitalizes on the unique opportunity to use diagnostics intelligence to
successfully roll out precision medicine.”
To help facilitate the growth in its business, Diaceutics recently
strengthened its senior management team with the addition of three
domain experts. Dr. Juliesta E. Sylvester is a new managing director of
data and analytics, while Dr. Peter Krein is a new managing director of
client operations. Dr. Merdol Ibrahim, meanwhile, will lead the global
Laboratory Implementation team.
About Diaceutics
Diaceutics is transforming an industry model by enabling pharmaceutical
companies to accelerate their market penetration and achieve a better
return on new therapies by helping them to revolutionize their patient
testing. The company leads the top 10 global markets with a 60% market
share and experience of more than 200 drug launches. www.diaceutics.com