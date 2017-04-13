Massachusetts’ Lyndra Nabs $23 Million as It Plans to Start Clinical Trials This Year

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyndra, Inc. announced today the closing of a $23 Million Series A
financing, led by Polaris Partners, with participation from Quark
Venture and GF Securities, Yonghua Capital, Healthlink Capital, Partners
Healthcare, Suffolk Equity and others. The company’s novel therapeutic
oral delivery platform has the potential to transform patient care by
improving therapeutic efficacy, reducing side effects, and generating
cost-savings to patients and healthcare systems.
Lyndra’s technology is the first ultra-long acting, sustained release
oral dosage form. Lyndra’s system enables linear drug release of small
molecules and peptides for 7 days or more from each orally administered
capsule. In addition to improving patient health outcomes via improved
adherence, the Lyndra dosage form offers a unique method of local
gastrointestinal delivery. Sustained, steady state pharmacokinetic
profiles potentially reduce side effects. The technology was conceived
in the lab of Prof. Robert Langer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
by Drs. Langer, Giovanni Traverso and Andrew Bellinger. Articles on the
platform development conducted at MIT have been published in journals
such as Nature and Science and Translational Medicine.
Lyndra will utilize the capital raised to further the development of its
lead candidate program and increase manufacturing capabilities. The
company will commence first in human trials this year. Additional Lyndra
dosage forms are being developed for pharmaceutical and biotech partners.
“Lyndra’s ultra-long acting platform, originally developed for mass drug
administration campaigns in the developing world, is particularly
powerful because of the breadth of indications and compounds that the
company can target and bring to patients. The number of lives we could
touch with this technology is nearly limitless. Since the companies
founding, 5 members of the [Langer] Lab have joined Lyndra due to their
commitment to bring this technology to patients. This mix of passion and
potential patient impact is truly something special“ said co-founder
Robert Langer.
Lyndra CEO and co-founder Amy Schulman also noted Lyndra’s potential
impact. “That approximately 50% of people do not adhere to their
prescribed medications in the developed world leading to $100 billion
dollars spent on avoidable hospitalizations in the US alone, which is
both unfortunate and to date largely resistant to quick-fix efforts. The
detrimental impact on patient health outcomes is something we can help.
We hope the Lyndra platform will improve how patients feel about taking
their medication, and how caregivers administer pills. Making it easier
for patients and caregivers, while improving efficacy, shifts the
current paradigm of oral delivery and adherence. This financing, and the
incredible team we have assembled, will enable us to enter into clinical
trials in the near term and start making that aspiration a reality.”
Lyndra: A Dose Goes a Long Way
Lyndra aims to fundamentally change the way patients take medicines
through the development of oral, ultra-long-acting, sustained release
oral therapies that drastically improve healthcare outcomes. The Lyndra
platform was developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in
the laboratory of Dr. Robert Langer in collaboration with the Bill and
Melinda Gates Foundation. Lyndra formulations transform medications
taken daily or more frequently into a weekly or monthly dose, promising
to improve patient adherence as well as to optimize the pharmacokinetic
profile of the dosage form. For more information visit https://www.lyndra.com/.