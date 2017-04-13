 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Tech Giant Apple (AAPL) Hires Secret Team of Biomedical Engineers for Treating Diabetes



4/13/2017 5:59:50 AM

Apple has hired a small team of biomedical engineers to work at a nondescript office in Palo Alto, miles from corporate headquarters. They are part of a super secret initiative, initially envisioned by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, to develop sensors that can non-invasively and continuously monitor blood sugar levels to better treat diabetes, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Such a breakthrough would be a "holy grail" for life sciences.


Apple
  		 
Diabetes

