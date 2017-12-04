Advantis Announces Exciting New Projects Will Be Rolled Out Within The Upcoming Week

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced today that some of the exciting projects they have been working on will soon be rolled out into the market.

Arriving on the heels of their recent launch of some new products and milestones, including a premium pre-rolled product line, record-breaking sales, and the receipt of their largest order thus far, Advantis is now pleased to announce that soon even more of the projects and products they have been working on the past 6 months are finally making their way to the market place.

Advantis CEO Christopher Swartz firmly stated in a recent press conference, "We have spent the last year developing relationships with distribution channels for our initial products, and now is the time for us to add our new products into the offering which will increase revenue even further."

Firstly, Gino's Roasters will be hitting the market within the next week. Swartz said, "Our exclusive product line will include not only the most sought-after high powered strains but also strains with differing cannabinoid profiles for differing effect. Our 'lite' product will include 5 separate SKU's, each with varying levels of THC and CBD." Gino's Roasters will be available for people to purchase via their premiere partner collectives, Speedweed and Seaweeds of California, as well as other distribution points.

Secondly, Natural Elements is working on a new CBD Tea. Advantis CEO Swartz mentioned, "This new line is expected to be another big winner for Advantis." According to ReportBuyer, "The global tea market is expected to witness significant growth... and this is due to increasing demand for different flavors and different types of tea. Globally, the most popular and lowest cost beverage after water is tea. A wide range of age groups across the world consumes it. Many people earn their livelihood through the production and processing of tea. Tea consumption is gaining popularity due to the antioxidants properties of tea leaves because they are widely used to treat cancer, reduce risk of heart attacks, prevent arthritis, improve bone density, and control blood pressure among others."

Thirdly, Advantis Corp will be introducing CBD Products for Pets. Mr. Swartz stated in a recent press conference, "CBD products for pets are already proven, and this will be an easy roll-out for Advantis because only minor adjustments are needed to convert our current product offerings into a pet line. We are talking about tapping into a 60-Billion-dollar industry, and it just so happens that Advantis Corp management has over 25 years' experience in the pet industry, so this will be a no-brainer for us. Besides, we've been working on this project for over 6 months, and after much due diligence, we are happy to announce that Advantis is moving from concept and R&D to actual development."

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, rosin6.com, and amstercan.com

