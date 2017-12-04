Medifirst Solutions Provides Update On International Sales

FREEHOLD, NJ--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - MEDIFIRST SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTCQB: MFST) (the "Company" or "Medifirst") would like to update shareholders regarding international sales for its FDA cleared Infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device.

As previously announced, the Company presented its Time Machine Laser at a conference in Morocco and at the Arab Health Conference in Dubai. As a follow up to the various opportunities presented at these conferences, Medifirst is conducting ongoing meetings in Paris to complete and secure a definitive sales agreement. Medifirst is pleased to announce that it entered into a letter of intent with a Morocco based company, with offices in Paris, setting forth an understanding of basic terms by which the Moroccan distributor would agree to purchase a minimum of 100 units per month. The 24 month agreement would include provisions to sell the Company's lasers in over 20 countries in Africa and the Mid-East. Selling and distributing a medical device to foreign countries involves many logistical concerns, including various medical device registration requirements and various import and sales procedures that are specific to each country before sales can commence. Commented President Bruce J. Schoengood, "The process of completing sales in the international arena involves many steps well beyond the negotiation of basic terms. We are very pleased with the size and scope of the potential sales in these countries and we continue to work diligently to complete all the steps necessary." Although all parties are working diligently to complete and address all the approvals and filings required to initiate sales, at this time, we have not entered into a definitive agreement as the prerequisite logistical approvals have yet to be procured.

The Company is also engaged in ongoing negotiations with other international medical distributors, and on the US front Medifirst has initiated its sales roll-out. Medifirst anticipates having further updates in the upcoming days and weeks regarding both international and US sales. The company has also launched a new website dedicated to The Time Machine Laser. Please visit www.timemachinelaser.com for more information.

About Medifirst Solutions, Inc.

Medifirst Solutions, Inc., in response to its Premarket Notification 510(k) submission for "The Time Machine" Series Laser, received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to market its infrared Time Machine TTML-8102000 Laser Thermal Therapeutic Device. The Time Machine Series Lasers Model TTML-8102000 - 810/830nm is intended for use in temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasm, temporary increase in local blood circulation and temporary relaxation of muscles by means of topical elevated tissue temperature from infrared spectral emissions. Due to the decrease of inflammation, patients have seen immediate aesthetic improvements as well, such as in scar and incision healing. The hand-held laser device, with pin-point accuracy, often gives patients immediate results with no redness, swelling or down-time. This unique laser device offers medical professionals an affordable and effective tool to enhance their treatment protocols for their patients and provide new revenue streams for their practice. The laser division will be operated out of Medifirst's wholly owned subsidiary, Medical Lasers Manufacturer.

Visit www.medifirstsolutions.com and www.timemachinelaser.com for more information.

