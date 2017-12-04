Morris Animal Foundation Release: Researchers One Step Closer To Winning Fight Against Deadly Facial Tumor In Tasmanian Devils

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New findings in research funded by Morris
Animal Foundation offer valuable insight on how to fight devil
facial tumor disease (DFTD) that has resulted in a catastrophic decline
in wild Tasmanian devils. Researchers have shed light on how the tumors
successfully evade the immune system, which may offer possible
strategies to protect the endangered devils from this devastating
disease.
“We’ve had incremental progress in our understanding of devil facial
tumor disease over the past two decades,” said Dr. Andy Flies, a Morris
Animal Foundation-funded researcher and one of the study’s authors. “Low
genetic diversity was initially thought to be the primary reason for the
fatal transmissible tumors, but more recently it was discovered that DFT
cells hide from the immune system by not expressing key immune
recognition molecules, a sort of invisibility cloak for cancer cells.”
Devil facial tumor disease (DFTD) was discovered in 1996 and kills
nearly every devil it infects, with some experts estimating a decrease
of 90 percent or more in wild devil populations. One of just three known
contagious cancers (the other two are a transmissible venereal tumor in
dogs and a water-borne leukemia in soft-shell clams), researchers
believe DFTD is transferred between individuals through biting
behaviors. The disease first struck populations in northeastern
Tasmania, but now encompasses most of the geographic range of Sarcophilus
harrisii, threatening the iconic devil with extinction.
Dr. Flies and his collaborators searched for a very specific cell
surface molecule, called PD-L1, on tumor samples from Tasmanian devils.
Strong evidence exists in other species, including people, that when
cells express high levels of PD-L1, it can shield cells from attacks by
the immune system.
“Our discovery that DFT cells produce the PD-L1
‘molecular shield’ in response to inflammation represents another
important step toward understanding DFTD and developing more potent ways
of preventing or treating the facial tumors,” said
Dr. Flies, who is a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of
Tasmania, Australia. “DFTs probably have more ways to hide from or
suppress the immune system of the Tasmanian devil, and our ongoing
research efforts aim to uncover and counteract these mechanisms.”
“We are excited to support this critical work to protect the health of
Tasmanian devils,” said Morris Animal Foundation Chief Scientific
Officer Barbara Wolfe, DVM, PhD, DACZM. “As a nonprofit dedicated to
improving the health of animals through science and education, Morris
Animal Foundation only funds projects with the highest scientific rigor.
Dr. Flies’ work is already showing results.”
Dr. Flies’ primary research interest lies in developing an immunotherapy
treatment, such as a vaccine, for DFTD. The devil immunology team is
currently performing functional tests on newly created antibodies to see
if they can “release the brakes” on the devil immune system and allow
devil T cells to kill tumor cells. His team also is working toward
treatments for canine cancers.
Dr. Flies’ discovery of the PD-L1 molecular shield has far-reaching
implications beyond protecting Tasmanian devils from potential
extinction. This finding helps researchers better understand cancer
immunology through exploration of the interactions between the immune
system and cancer cells. The PD-L1 molecular shield also has potential
as a tool to improve transplant tolerance in multiple species.
