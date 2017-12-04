Synergy Pharma (SGYP) Announces Issuance Of Three New Patents Expected To Extend TRULANCE (Plecanatide) Patent Protection Until 2032

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued three new patents covering TRULANCE (plecanatide). The first patent relates to the method for manufacturing TRULANCE and will expire March 1, 2032. The two other patents relate to formulations and methods of using TRULANCE for treating chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) at 3mg or 6 mg dose; both of these patents will expire September 15, 2031.

“This marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to optimize the value of TRULANCE.”

“We are very pleased these additional patents were allowed and issued as they are a significant addition to the TRULANCE patent portfolio, providing extended exclusivity protection for TRULANCE”, said Dr. Gary S. Jacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. “This marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to optimize the value of TRULANCE.”

TRULANCE is a once-daily tablet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with CIC and is currently being evaluated for the treatment of adults with IBS-C. The company began marketing TRULANCE in the U.S. for adults with CIC on March 20, 2017. The recommended dosage of TRULANCE is 3 mg taken orally, once daily, with or without food at any time of the day.

On March 24, 2017, the company submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for TRULANCE for the treatment of adults with IBS-C.

Indications and Usage

TRULANCE is a guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C) agonist indicated in adults for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

Trulance™ is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile mice administration of a single oral dose of plecanatide caused deaths due to dehydration. Use of Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age. The safety and efficacy of Trulance have not been established in pediatric patients less than 18 years of age.

Contraindications

Trulance is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

Trulance is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients

Trulance is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of Trulance in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile mice (human age equivalent of approximately 1 month to less than 2 years), plecanatide increased fluid secretion as a consequence of stimulation of guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C), resulting in mortality in some mice within the first 24 hours, apparently due to dehydration. Due to increased intestinal expression of GC-C, patients less than 6 years of age may be more likely than older patients to develop severe diarrhea and its potentially serious consequences.

Use of Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age. Although there were no deaths in older juvenile mice, given the deaths in young mice and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, use of Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in the two placebo-controlled clinical trials. Severe diarrhea was reported in 0.6% of patients.

If severe diarrhea occurs, the health care provider should suspend dosing and rehydrate the patient.

Adverse Reactions

In the two combined CIC clinical trials, the most common adverse reaction in Trulance-treated patients (incidence =2% than in the placebo group) was diarrhea (5% vs 1% placebo).

Please click here for Full Prescribing Information.

About TRULANCE™

TRULANCE™ (plecanatide) is a once-daily tablet approved for adults with CIC and is being evaluated for IBS-C. With the exception of a single amino acid substitution for greater binding affinity, TRULANCE is structurally identical to uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and endogenous human GI peptide. Uroguanylin activates GC-C receptors in a pH-sensitive manner primarily in the small intestine, stimulating fluid secretion and maintaining stool consistency necessary for regular bowel function.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synergy is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The company has pioneered discovery, research and development efforts on analogs of uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and endogenous human GI peptide, for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders. Synergy’s proprietary GI platform includes one commercial product TRULANCE™ (plecanatide) and a second lead product candidate, dolcanatide. For more information, please visit www.synergypharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting contain forward-looking statements related to Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "planned," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," "expected," and "intend," among others. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the development, launch, introduction and commercial potential of TRULANCE; growth and opportunity, including peak sales and the potential demand for TRULANCE, as well as its potential impact on applicable markets; market size; substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence upon third parties; our financial performance and results, including the risk that we are unable to manage our operating expenses or cash use for operations, or are unable to commercialize our products, within the guided ranges or otherwise as expected; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Synergy's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Synergy’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by law.