Synergy Pharma (SGYP) Announces Issuance Of Three New Patents Expected To Extend TRULANCE (Plecanatide) Patent Protection Until 2032

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) today announced that the
United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued three new
patents covering TRULANCE (plecanatide). The first patent relates to the
method for manufacturing TRULANCE and will expire March 1, 2032. The two
other patents relate to formulations and methods of using TRULANCE for
treating chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel
syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) at 3mg or 6 mg dose; both of these
patents will expire September 15, 2031.
“We are very pleased these additional patents were allowed and issued as
they are a significant addition to the TRULANCE patent portfolio,
providing extended exclusivity protection for TRULANCE”, said Dr. Gary
S. Jacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Synergy
Pharmaceuticals Inc. “This marks an important step in our ongoing
efforts to optimize the value of TRULANCE.”
TRULANCE is a once-daily tablet approved by the Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with CIC and is
currently being evaluated for the treatment of adults with IBS-C. The
company began marketing TRULANCE in the U.S. for adults with CIC on
March 20, 2017. The recommended dosage of TRULANCE is 3 mg taken orally,
once daily, with or without food at any time of the day.
On March 24, 2017, the company submitted a supplemental New Drug
Application (sNDA) for TRULANCE for the treatment of adults with IBS-C.
Indications and Usage
TRULANCE is a guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C) agonist indicated in adults for
the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS
Trulance™ is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in
nonclinical studies in young juvenile mice administration of a single
oral dose of plecanatide caused deaths due to dehydration. Use of
Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of
age. The safety and efficacy of Trulance have not been established in
pediatric patients less than 18 years of age.
Contraindications
-
Trulance is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due
to the risk of serious dehydration.
-
Trulance is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected
mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.
Warnings and Precautions
Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients
-
Trulance is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age. The
safety and effectiveness of Trulance in patients less than 18 years of
age have not been established. In young juvenile mice (human age
equivalent of approximately 1 month to less than 2 years), plecanatide
increased fluid secretion as a consequence of stimulation of guanylate
cyclase-C (GC-C), resulting in mortality in some mice within the first
24 hours, apparently due to dehydration. Due to increased intestinal
expression of GC-C, patients less than 6 years of age may be more
likely than older patients to develop severe diarrhea and its
potentially serious consequences.
-
Use of Trulance should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18
years of age. Although there were no deaths in older juvenile mice,
given the deaths in young mice and the lack of clinical safety and
efficacy data in pediatric patients, use of Trulance should be avoided
in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age.
Diarrhea
-
Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in the two
placebo-controlled clinical trials. Severe diarrhea was reported in
0.6% of patients.
-
If severe diarrhea occurs, the health care provider should suspend
dosing and rehydrate the patient.
Adverse Reactions
-
In the two combined CIC clinical trials, the most common adverse
reaction in Trulance-treated patients (incidence =2% than in the
placebo group) was diarrhea (5% vs 1% placebo).
Please click here for
Full Prescribing Information.
About TRULANCE™
TRULANCE™ (plecanatide) is a once-daily tablet approved for
adults with CIC and is being evaluated for IBS-C. With the exception of
a single amino acid substitution for greater binding affinity, TRULANCE
is structurally identical to uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and
endogenous human GI peptide. Uroguanylin activates GC-C receptors in a
pH-sensitive manner primarily in the small intestine, stimulating fluid
secretion and maintaining stool consistency necessary for regular bowel
function.
About Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Synergy is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The company
has pioneered discovery, research and development efforts on analogs of
uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and endogenous human GI peptide, for
the treatment of GI diseases and disorders. Synergy’s proprietary GI
platform includes one commercial product TRULANCE™ (plecanatide) and a
second lead product candidate, dolcanatide. For more information, please
visit www.synergypharma.com.
