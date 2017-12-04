Crescita Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of A New President

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 12, 2017 /CNW/ - Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CTX) (Crescita or the Company), a commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms, today announced the appointment of Mr. Serge Verreault as President of the Company effective April 17, 2017. Mr. Dan Chicoine will continue as Crescita's Executive Chairman & Interim Chief Executive Officer.

For the past fourteen years, Mr. Verreault has worked at Valeant Canada in a variety of positions. Most recently, Mr. Verreault was the Executive Director of Business Development and a member of the Operating Committee. During his tenure in this role, he also served as the General Manager of Laboratoire Dr Renaud™. Laboratoire Dr Renaud is one of the product lines that Crescita acquired as part of the INTEGA Skin Sciences Inc. acquisition in September 2016.

Mr. Verreault has executed more than thirty licensing and acquisition deals acting in every step of the business development process, from lead generation to integration, and participated in some of the global deals for the Canadian operation at Valeant. Previous to joining Valeant, Mr. Verreault worked at Medicago Inc. and Dismed Inc. Mr. Verreault holds a B.A. and an M.B.A. in International Marketing from Laval University and a Diploma in Nursing.

"We are thrilled that Serge will be joining the Crescita management team," said Dan Chicoine, Crescita's Executive Chairman and Interim CEO. "His experience, proven leadership and management skills will be invaluable as we move forward with our growth strategy of building a profitable and successful North American skincare company serving both the non-prescription and prescription markets."

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Crescita (TSX:CTX) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. Crescita's board of directors and management team have demonstrated success in building Crescita's predecessor company, Nuvo Research Inc., including developing multiple drugs that are now approved and commercialized and negotiating multiple licensing transactions. For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

