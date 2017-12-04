Ansell (ANSL) Launches VivaGel Condom In Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starpharma Holdings Ltd (ASX:SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY) is pleased to announce
the VivaGel® condom has been launched in Canada by Ansell
(ASX:ANN) under the LifeStyles® Dual Protect™
brand. These condoms carry the VivaGel® brand and Starpharma
will receive royalties based on sales.
“We are
delighted to see LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ with VivaGel®
launched in the North American market, a major commercial milestone for
the product, and to be working with Ansell – one of the world’s leading
protection companies.”
Ansell is a global leader in protection solutions and the makers of
LifeStyles® and SKYN® Condoms (“SKYN”) brands.
The LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ condom is a
world-first product based on innovative Australian technology. It is the
only condom of its type, providing barrier protection and incorporating
the proprietary antiviral compound, astodrimer sodium (SPL7013, VivaGel®)
in the condom lubricant. VivaGel®, an innovative antiviral
agent, has been proven in laboratory studies to inactivate HIV (human
immunodeficiency virus), HSV (herpes simplex virus) and HPV (human
papillomavirus).
Jeyan Heper, Ansell’s President and General Manager, Sexual Wellness
Global Business Unit said “As a global leader in protection solutions,
Ansell's mission is to provide innovative solutions for safety,
well-being and peace of mind. We pride ourselves on being highly
innovative and the LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ condom is a
great example of a new and ground-breaking sexual-health product
developed and commercialised by two Australian companies.”
Customers in Canada can order LifeStyles® Dual Protect™
condoms at Amazon.ca. LifeStyles® Condoms are available
online in addition to a wide range of big box retailers, drugstores,
grocery and convenience stores across North America.
About VivaGel® Condom – An
Australian innovation
The VivaGel® condom contains the antiviral
VivaGel® active. VivaGel®
has been proven in laboratory studies to inactivate up to 99.9% of HIV
(human immunodeficiency virus), HSV (herpes simplex virus) and HPV
(human papillomavirus), which are viruses that cause STIs.
About Starpharma
Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in
Melbourne Australia, is an ASX-300 company and is a world leader in the
development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and
other applications.