Ansell (ANSL) Launches VivaGel Condom In Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starpharma Holdings Ltd (ASX:SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY) is pleased to announce the VivaGel® condom has been launched in Canada by Ansell (ASX:ANN) under the LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ brand. These condoms carry the VivaGel® brand and Starpharma will receive royalties based on sales.

Ansell is a global leader in protection solutions and the makers of LifeStyles® and SKYN® Condoms (“SKYN”) brands.

The LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ condom is a world-first product based on innovative Australian technology. It is the only condom of its type, providing barrier protection and incorporating the proprietary antiviral compound, astodrimer sodium (SPL7013, VivaGel®) in the condom lubricant. VivaGel®, an innovative antiviral agent, has been proven in laboratory studies to inactivate HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), HSV (herpes simplex virus) and HPV (human papillomavirus).

Starpharma Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jackie Fairley, said, “We are delighted to see LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ with VivaGel® launched in the North American market, a major commercial milestone for the product, and to be working with Ansell – one of the world’s leading protection companies.”

Jeyan Heper, Ansell’s President and General Manager, Sexual Wellness Global Business Unit said “As a global leader in protection solutions, Ansell's mission is to provide innovative solutions for safety, well-being and peace of mind. We pride ourselves on being highly innovative and the LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ condom is a great example of a new and ground-breaking sexual-health product developed and commercialised by two Australian companies.”

Customers in Canada can order LifeStyles® Dual Protect™ condoms at Amazon.ca. LifeStyles® Condoms are available online in addition to a wide range of big box retailers, drugstores, grocery and convenience stores across North America.

About VivaGel® Condom – An Australian innovation

The VivaGel® condom contains the antiviral VivaGel® active. VivaGel® has been proven in laboratory studies to inactivate up to 99.9% of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), HSV (herpes simplex virus) and HPV (human papillomavirus), which are viruses that cause STIs.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL, OTCQX:SPHRY), located in Melbourne Australia, is an ASX-300 company and is a world leader in the development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications.