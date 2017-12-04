Medidata Solutions, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call For April 26, 2017

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2017 financial results before the open of the market on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Tarek Sherif, chief executive officer, and Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will also hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET for investors and analysts to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

To participate by telephone, domestic participants may dial 1-877-303-2528 and international participants may dial 1-847-829-0023. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Participants can also join the call via a simultaneous live audio webcast, which will be made available on the “Investor” section of Medidata’s website, http://investor.mdsol.com.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed through May 10, 2017, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 domestically or 1-404-537-3406 internationally, with the passcode 1623403. An archive of the call will also be hosted on the “Investor” section of Medidata’s website, http://investor.mdsol.com, for a limited time.

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including nearly 850 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 17 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 16 of the top 20 medical device developers—from study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.