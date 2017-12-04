Medidata Solutions, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call For April 26, 2017

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and
data analytics for clinical research, today announced that it will
release its first quarter 2017 financial results before the open of the
market on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Tarek Sherif, chief executive
officer, and Rouven Bergmann, chief financial officer, will also hold a
conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET for investors and analysts to discuss
the Company’s results and business outlook.
To participate by telephone, domestic participants may dial
1-877-303-2528 and international participants may dial 1-847-829-0023.
Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in
at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.
Participants can also join the call via a simultaneous live audio
webcast, which will be made available on the “Investor” section of
Medidata’s website, http://investor.mdsol.com.
A replay of the conference call can be accessed through May 10, 2017, by
dialing 1-800-585-8367 domestically or 1-404-537-3406 internationally,
with the passcode 1623403. An archive of the call will also be hosted on
the “Investor” section of Medidata’s website, http://investor.mdsol.com,
for a limited time.
About Medidata
Medidata
is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating
the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research.
Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics,
Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers
worldwide, including nearly 850 global pharmaceutical companies,
biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers,
and contract research organizations.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality
and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make
more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical
trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future
growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution
powering clinical trials for 17 of the world's top 25 global
pharmaceutical companies and is used by 16 of the top 20 medical device
developers—from study design and planning through execution, management
and reporting.