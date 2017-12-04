 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Ten Research Projects from Miraca Life Sciences Accepted For DDW Conference



4/12/2017 11:52:01 AM

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ten research projects from the GI pathologists at Miraca Life Sciences, the nation’s largest independent anatomic pathology lab, have been accepted for presentation at the Digestive Disease Week® conference (DDW), which will be held May 6–9 in Chicago. DDW is the world's largest gathering of physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.

Authors from Miraca Life Sciences are linked below to their profile on the company website.

Miraca researchers will present the following studies at DDW (categorized by topic).

Eosinophilic esophagitis:

  • “Gene expression-phenotype associations in adults with eosinophilic esophagitis,” authors Evan Dellon, Sara Selitsky, Robert M. Genta, Richard Lash, Joel Parker.
    • This study was chosen as a platform (oral) presentation, a special honor given by the AGA Institute Council to the most highly ranked abstracts in each category.
  • “Frequent Clinicopathologic Overlap Precludes an Accurate Distinction Between Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease,” authors Robert M. Genta, Kevin Turner.

Celiac disease:

  • “The Best Indications for a Duodenal Biopsy to Investigate Celiac Disease are Strongly Age-Dependent,” authors Robert M. Genta, Kevin Turner.
  • “Optimal Biopsy Strategies for the Diagnosis of Celiac Disease May Be Underutilized,” authors Giovanni Barbosa, Kevin Turner, Robert M. Genta.
  • “Small Intestinal Biopsy Patterns are Unaffected by Patient’s Clinical Manifestations in the Work Up of Celiac Disease,” authors Kevin Turner, Giovanni Barbosa, Guy M. Lindberg, Robert M. Genta.

Colon cancer:

  • “MLH1/PMS2 Deficiency Has Same Anatomic Distribution Patterns in Early and Late-Onset CRC Patients,” authors Juliana F. Yang, Amy Noffsinger, Qinghua Yang.
  • “Correlation of Age Related Prevalence of MLH1/PMS2 Deficiency in Early and Late-Onset Colorectal Cancer,” authors Juliana F. Yang, Amy Noffsinger, Qinghua Yang.

Helicobacter pylori:

  • “Peptic Ulcer Disease and Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia: The Most Predictive Clinical Manifestations of Helicobacter pylori Gastritis,” authors Robert M. Genta, Kevin Turner.
  • “Interaction of Ethnicity and H. Pylori Infection In the Occurrence of Microscopic Colitis,” authors Amnon Sonnenberg, Kevin Turner, Robert M. Genta.
  • “The Ethnic Distribution of Sessile Serrated Polyps In the United States Is Inversely Associated With H. Pylori Prevalence,” authors Amnon Sonnenberg, Kevin Turner, Robert M. Genta.

About Miraca Life Sciences

Miraca Life Sciences provides proven high-quality anatomic pathology services, focusing on the fields of dermatology, hematology, gastroenterology, urology, and breast health. The company’s team of nearly 90 distinguished subspecialist pathologists utilizes state-of-the-art laboratories to serve more than 5,500 patients every day. Miraca Life Sciences’ difference is based on consensus-based medicine (including comprehensive sub-subspecialization, unified terminology and criteria, daily consensus conferences, extensive educational activities), rigorous quality assurance, active clinical research, innovation in testing, technological advancements, and health IT consulting services for clinician clients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Miraca Life Sciences is a subsidiary of Miraca Holdings Inc., one of Japan’s largest clinical diagnostics and laboratory testing service providers. For more information, visit www.MiracaLifeSciences.com.

