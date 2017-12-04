Ten Research Projects from Miraca Life Sciences Accepted For DDW Conference

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ten research projects from the GI pathologists at Miraca Life Sciences, the nation’s largest independent anatomic pathology lab, have been accepted for presentation at the Digestive Disease Week® conference (DDW), which will be held May 6–9 in Chicago. DDW is the world's largest gathering of physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.

Miraca researchers will present the following studies at DDW (categorized by topic).

Eosinophilic esophagitis:

“Gene expression-phenotype associations in adults with eosinophilic esophagitis,” authors Evan Dellon, Sara Selitsky, Robert M. Genta, Richard Lash, Joel Parker. This study was chosen as a platform (oral) presentation, a special honor given by the AGA Institute Council to the most highly ranked abstracts in each category.

“Frequent Clinicopathologic Overlap Precludes an Accurate Distinction Between Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease,” authors Robert M. Genta, Kevin Turner.

Celiac disease:

Colon cancer:

“MLH1/PMS2 Deficiency Has Same Anatomic Distribution Patterns in Early and Late-Onset CRC Patients,” authors Juliana F. Yang, Amy Noffsinger, Qinghua Yang.

“Correlation of Age Related Prevalence of MLH1/PMS2 Deficiency in Early and Late-Onset Colorectal Cancer,” authors Juliana F. Yang, Amy Noffsinger, Qinghua Yang.

Helicobacter pylori:

About Miraca Life Sciences

Miraca Life Sciences provides proven high-quality anatomic pathology services, focusing on the fields of dermatology, hematology, gastroenterology, urology, and breast health. The company’s team of nearly 90 distinguished subspecialist pathologists utilizes state-of-the-art laboratories to serve more than 5,500 patients every day. Miraca Life Sciences’ difference is based on consensus-based medicine (including comprehensive sub-subspecialization, unified terminology and criteria, daily consensus conferences, extensive educational activities), rigorous quality assurance, active clinical research, innovation in testing, technological advancements, and health IT consulting services for clinician clients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Miraca Life Sciences is a subsidiary of Miraca Holdings Inc., one of Japan’s largest clinical diagnostics and laboratory testing service providers. For more information, visit www.MiracaLifeSciences.com.