Ten Research Projects from Miraca Life Sciences Accepted For DDW Conference
4/12/2017 11:52:01 AM
IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ten research projects from the GI pathologists at Miraca Life Sciences,
the nation’s largest independent anatomic pathology lab, have been
accepted for presentation at the Digestive Disease Week® conference
(DDW), which will be held May 6–9 in Chicago. DDW is the world's largest
gathering of physicians, researchers and industry in the fields of
gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery.
Miraca Life Sciences
Joy Jennings, 214-596-7055
Director of
Marketing
jjennings@MiracaLS.com
Authors from Miraca Life Sciences are linked below to their profile on
the company website.
Miraca researchers will present the following studies at DDW
(categorized by topic).
Eosinophilic esophagitis:
-
“Gene expression-phenotype associations in adults with eosinophilic
esophagitis,” authors Evan Dellon, Sara Selitsky, Robert
M. Genta, Richard
Lash, Joel Parker.
-
This study was chosen as a platform (oral) presentation, a
special honor given by the AGA Institute Council to the most
highly ranked abstracts in each category.
-
“Frequent Clinicopathologic Overlap Precludes an Accurate Distinction
Between Eosinophilic Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease,”
authors Robert
M. Genta, Kevin
Turner.
Celiac disease:
Colon cancer:
-
“MLH1/PMS2 Deficiency Has Same Anatomic Distribution Patterns in Early
and Late-Onset CRC Patients,” authors Juliana F. Yang, Amy
Noffsinger, Qinghua
Yang.
-
“Correlation of Age Related Prevalence of MLH1/PMS2 Deficiency in
Early and Late-Onset Colorectal Cancer,” authors Juliana F. Yang, Amy
Noffsinger, Qinghua
Yang.
Helicobacter pylori:
-
“Peptic Ulcer Disease and Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia: The Most Predictive
Clinical Manifestations of Helicobacter pylori Gastritis,” authors Robert
M. Genta, Kevin
Turner.
-
“Interaction of Ethnicity and H. Pylori Infection In the Occurrence of
Microscopic Colitis,” authors Amnon Sonnenberg, Kevin
Turner, Robert
M. Genta.
-
“The Ethnic Distribution of Sessile Serrated Polyps In the United
States Is Inversely Associated With H. Pylori Prevalence,” authors
Amnon Sonnenberg, Kevin
Turner, Robert
M. Genta.
About Miraca Life Sciences
Miraca Life Sciences provides proven high-quality anatomic pathology
services, focusing on the fields of dermatology, hematology,
gastroenterology, urology, and breast health. The company’s team of
nearly 90 distinguished subspecialist pathologists utilizes
state-of-the-art laboratories to serve more than 5,500 patients every
day. Miraca Life Sciences’ difference is based on consensus-based
medicine (including comprehensive sub-subspecialization, unified
terminology and criteria, daily consensus conferences, extensive
educational activities), rigorous quality assurance, active clinical
research, innovation in testing, technological advancements, and health
IT consulting services for clinician clients. Headquartered in Irving,
Texas, Miraca Life Sciences is a subsidiary of Miraca Holdings Inc., one
of Japan’s largest clinical diagnostics and laboratory testing service
providers. For more information, visit www.MiracaLifeSciences.com.
