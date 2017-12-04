Kadmon Announces Publication Of Clinical Data Showing KD025 Improved Clinical Scores In Psoriasis Patients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) (“Kadmon” or the “Company”) today
announced the publication of clinical data from its completed Phase 2
open-label clinical trial of KD025, its oral Rho-associated coiled-coil
kinase 2 (“ROCK2”) inhibitor, in patients with moderate to severe
psoriasis. In the study, KD025 treatment improved clinical scores and
skin pathology in psoriasis patients via concurrent modulation of the
pro- and anti-inflammatory immune cell response. The results were
published this week in the Cutting Edge section of the Journal of
Immunology.
“We have demonstrated the molecular mechanism of action by which ROCK2
inhibition with KD025 modulates the immune system to treat psoriasis,
correlating with improvements in patients’ clinical scores and
symptoms”
Preclinical and clinical studies by Kadmon researchers have previously
demonstrated the importance of the ROCK2 signaling pathway in autoimmune
disease settings. To further explore the therapeutic potential of ROCK2
inhibition, Kadmon conducted a 12-week, open-label, Phase 2 study of
KD025 in 38 patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. The results
demonstrated that KD025 affected the cellular mechanisms associated with
psoriasis progression, as measured in both peripheral blood and the
skin, leading to improvements in clinical scores of patients at 12
weeks. Specifically, KD025 significantly reduced peripheral blood levels
of IL-17 and IL-23, two pro-inflammatory cytokines, and showed a
correlation between changes in IL-17 levels and patients’ clinical
scores. In addition, researchers observed a concurrent up-regulation of
the immunosuppressive cytokine IL-10 and a significant increase in the
percentage of Foxp3+ CD4 T cells in blood, which diminish
immuno-inflammatory response. Together, these findings demonstrated the
potential of selective ROCK2 inhibition to modulate pro- and
anti-inflammatory immune cell responses to treat psoriasis.
“We have demonstrated the molecular mechanism of action by which ROCK2
inhibition with KD025 modulates the immune system to treat psoriasis,
correlating with improvements in patients’ clinical scores and
symptoms,” said Alexandra Zanin-Zhorov, PhD, Vice President, Head of
Immunology at Kadmon and corresponding author of the manuscript. “These
results are consistent with our previously published preclinical animal
models and cell-based in vitro assays and provide further
evidence of the importance of ROCK2 signaling in autoimmune diseases
like psoriasis.”
“We have demonstrated the crucial role of the ROCK2 signaling pathway in
rebalancing immune response in patients, further validating the
therapeutic potential of KD025 in autoimmune disease,” said Harlan W.
Waksal, M.D., President and CEO at Kadmon. “We hope to confirm these
findings in our ongoing placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of KD025 in
psoriasis, which will be carried out for a longer time period in a
larger patient population.”
The manuscript, titled “Selective Oral ROCK2 Inhibitor Reduces Clinical
Scores in Patients with Psoriasis Vulgaris and Normalizes Skin Pathology
via Concurrent Regulation of IL-17 and IL-10,” is available on the Journal
of Immunology website here.
About Kadmon Holdings, Inc.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company
focused on developing innovative products for significant unmet medical
needs. We have a diversified product pipeline in autoimmune and fibrotic
diseases, oncology and genetic diseases.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements
may be preceded by the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,”
“plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,”
“contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or
“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual
results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any
future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. We believe that these factors include, but
are not limited to, (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of
our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and our research and
development programs; (ii) our ability to advance product candidates
into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; (iii) our reliance on
the success of our product candidates; (iv) the timing or likelihood of
regulatory filings and approvals; (v) our ability to expand our sales
and marketing capabilities; (vi) the commercialization of our product
candidates, if approved; (vii) the pricing and reimbursement of our
product candidates, if approved; (viii) the implementation of our
business model, strategic plans for our business, product candidates and
technology; (ix) the scope of protection we are able to establish and
maintain for intellectual property rights covering our product
candidates and technology; (x) our ability to operate our business
without infringing the intellectual property rights and proprietary
technology of third parties; (xi) costs associated with defending
intellectual property infringement, product liability and other claims;
(xii) regulatory developments in the United States, Europe and other
jurisdictions; (xiii) estimates of our expenses, future revenues,
capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; (xiv) the
potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and our ability
to enter into strategic arrangements; (xv) our ability to maintain and
establish collaborations or obtain additional grant funding; (xvi) the
rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; (xvii)
developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including
competing therapies; (xviii) our ability to effectively manage our
anticipated growth; (xix) our ability to attract and retain qualified
employees and key personnel; (xx) our ability to achieve cost savings
and other benefits from our efforts to streamline our operations and to
not harm our business with such efforts; and (xxi) the use of proceeds
from our recent private placement. More detailed information about
Kadmon and the risk factors that may affect the realization of
forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed pursuant to Section 13 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with the SEC on March 22,
2017. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents
free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov.
The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.