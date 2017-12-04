Cancer Targeted Technology Announces Advances With Its PSMA-Targeted PET Imaging And Radiotherapeutic Agents For Prostate Cancer At Upcoming Conferences

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Targeted Technology (CTT), a privately-held Seattle-based biotechnology firm, is focusing on small molecules that target pivotal enzyme targets on cancer. CTT’s theranostic program is focused on the development of two drugs, CTT1057 and CTT1403, that respectively diagnose and treat prostate cancer based on targeting the biomarker, Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA). PSMA is over-expressed on prostate cancer and this expression increases as the cancer metastasizes and becomes castrate-resistant. CTT’s phosphoramidate-based agents bind irreversibly to PSMA, and unlike other agents targeting PSMA, this distinctive mode of binding enhances uptake and internalization by tumor cells leading to enhanced accumulation of the drugs within the tumor. Initial clinical data on CTT’s drugs in prostate cancer will be presented at 5 scientific and business meetings in April-June 2017.

“First-In-Human Phase 1 PET Study of CTT1057, a Novel 18F-Labeled Imaging Agent Targeting Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) in Prostate Cancer”

CTT’s diagnostic PET imaging agent, CTT1057, is radiolabeled with fluorine-18, and commenced clinical trials in patients with metastatic prostate cancer in Nov. 2016. The study is currently enrolling patients, and more information on the trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02916537). Upcoming presentations on the initial data from the CTT1057 clinical trial include:

American Society of Clinical Oncologists meeting in Chicago, June 2-6, 2017

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging meeting in Denver, June 10-14, 2017.

“Comparison of a novel fluorine-18 labeled PSMA-targeting agent, CTT1057, to gallium-68 PSMA-11 in patients with prostate cancer”

“First-in-Human PET studies with CTT1057, a novel fluorine-18 labeled agent, targeting PSMA in prostate cancer”

CTT’s radiotherapeutic drug, CTT1403, is radiolabeled with lutetium-177, and is in late-stage preclinical development, with clinical trials planned for 2018. CTT1403 is uniquely designed to maximize tumor uptake, while minimizing side effects to normal tissues. Presentations on CTT1403 radiotherapeutic agent include:

American Chemical Society meeting in San Francisco, April 2-6, 2017

“Improving the In Vitro and In Vivo Performance of a 177Lu-Labeled Phosphoramidate-Based PSMA Inhibitor with an Albumin-Binding Motif”

Society of Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging meeting in Denver, June 10-14, 2017.

“Comparison of traditional and albumin-binding Lu-177-labeled phosphoramidate-based PSMA inhibitors for targeted radionuclide therapy of prostate cancer”

In addition, to the above scientific conferences, CTT’s CEO, Dr. Beatrice Langton-Webster, will be presenting the company, as well as discussing both agents, at the BIO Licensing and Partnering Meeting in San Diego, June 19-22 2017, and CTT will be publishing the preclinical data on CTT1403 in an upcoming issue of Theranostics in an article entitled: “177Lu-Labeled Phosphoramidate-Based PSMA Inhibitors: The Effect of an Albumin Binder on Biodistribution and Therapeutic Efficacy in Prostate Tumor-Bearing Mice.”